West Central Area Knights football ready to continue play at new level

BARRETT - Following the program’s split from co-op with Ashby and a move to Class A, the West Central Area Knights are looking forward to continuing their winning legacy on the football field.

The Knights are led by sixth year head coach Nate Wood who has amassed a 32-18 record with the team, highlighted by a second-place finish in the 2021 AA state tournament.

The squad returns only nine athletes with varsity experience: Adam Lohse, Brady Lindquist, Cam Anderson, Nas Dotts, Will Rustan, Ben Bye, Hunter Gruchow, Sam Hanson and Gavin Backman. However, Wood expects instant impact from more than a dozen athletes who will join the varsity rotation.

“Team cohesion has been fantastic; this is a great group to be around,” Wood said. “As coaches, we stress that every role is important, and this group has bought into that 100 percent. We emphasize doing the little things right and striving to be good humans on and off the field, and these young men do that.”

As the 2023 season is set to get underway, Wood is excited to see which players step up in the big moments.

The Knights could be tussling with Breckenridge for a shot at the section title and will face difficult games against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa during their conference slate.

“We want to play solid, disciplined football with great effort," Wood said. "There are many unknowns going into this season, but I am excited to see what this group can accomplish. We want to be competitive and make our community proud.”

2023 WCA FOOTBALL ROSTER

SENIORS - Adam Lohse, WR/DB; Adam Merkins, OL/DL; Ben Nyreen, OL/DL; Brady Lindquist, QB/LB; Cam Anderson, WR/DB; Grant Lindquist, TE/DL; Nas Dotts, RB/LB; Tristan Fagre, WR/DL; Weston Ulrich, OL/DL; Will Rustan, OL/DL; Lorenzo Somerset, RB/DB; JUNIORS - Ben Bye, TE/DE; Gavin Flint, OL/DL; Hunter Gruchow, RB/LB; Jeremy Blascyk, OL/DL; Owen Sanstead, OL/DL; Sam Hansen, QB/LB; Tucker McGee, RB/DB; Tyler Girard, RB/LB; Zach Vick, OL/DL; Alan Pederson, RB/DL; JR Redearth, OL/DL; SOPHOMORES - Austin Bennett, Brody Brunkow, Gavin Backman, Joseph Nessman, Logan Long, Marshall Dewey, Sam Olson; FRESHMEN - Owen Grunchow, Axel Anderson, Cody, Krafthefer, Marlon Garza, Freddi Munoz, Charles Bolgrean, Logan Schmall; COACHES - Head Coach - Nate Wood, 6th season; ASSISTANT COACHES - Dave Stone, Kevin Mcnamara, Todd Hickman, Ross Anderson, Jordan Lohse, Dallas Koplin; MANAGERS - Olivia Lindquist, Mylee Vocu; ATHLETIC TRAINER - Cassie Bugbee; STATS - Brandon Gruchow, Gage Wevley

WCA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 (Thursday) vs Polk County West, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 vs BBE, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 at LPGE, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 at KMS, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 vs ACG, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs Benson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Browerville-Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.