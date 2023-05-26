Track and field: Kiley Kranz breaks Osakis school record in the shot put, again

Just eight days after breaking the Osakis school record in the shot put (42-05.50) at the Prairie Conference meet, Osakis senior Kiley Kranz once again set a new standard for Osakis in the shot put.

In Thursday’s sub-section meet in Barnesville, she set a new school record in the event with a throw of 42-11.00.

“She is having one heck of a year,” Osakis head coach Lee VanNyhuis said.

She also won the discus event with a throw of 112-05.

Her wins headline a group of Silverstreaks that have advanced to the Section 6A meet in Pelican Rapids on June 2, 2023.

There are two sub-section meets and the top six finishes from each sub-section and the next best four scores/times make it to the section meet.

Osakis was one of the better teams at the meet, finishing tied for third on the girls side at 92 points, while boys took third with 95 points.

Barnesville scored 141 points to win the girls meet, while Pelican Rapids won the boys meet with 147 points.

Along with Kranz’s wins, the Osakis girls had wins from Kaia Fiskness in the 400m (1:01.33).

In the 4x200m relay Fiskness, Addison Roering, Kaelyn Walker, and Kiana Kendall won with a time of 1:48.84, while the team of Bella Weisser, Ally Boyer, Roering and Fiskness won the 4x400m with a time of 4:15.68.

“Even though some of them are still young,” VanNyhuis said “Most of these kids have experience at big meets and seemed to handle the pressure well. Getting all of the relays through sections is always something we try to do. We have a lot of pride in having good relays, so we always try to make them as strong as possible. I thought the chemistry was good, the handoffs were solid and the kids competed.”

On the boys side, Osakis’ Stewart Jones won the 110m hurdles (16.04) and the 300m hurdles (41.48).

This was one of the many strong showings by a Silverstreak, which includes four top-three finishes by foreign exchange student, Duncan Tronicke.

“I can't say enough good things about Duncan,” VanNyhuis said. “He's been such a great addition to our team. He always has a good attitude and has embraced our team culture. We have used him in a lot of areas, which has helped the team out a ton. He had a great day triple jumping, and did a nice job anchoring our sprint relays.”

Lucea Wales led the way for the Ashby-Brandon-Evansville girls with wins in the 200m (26.62) and the 300m hurdles (47.79).

The A-B-E girls had other top-end finishes and took sixth with 55 points.

The A-B-E boys had 35 points and took ninth in their meet. Their top finish came in the 100m dash, with Alessio Schott finishing second (12.04).

The Parkers Prairie boys had a strong day, finishing second as a team with 112 points. Among the top-finishes were wins by James Suchy in the 3200m (10:47.71) and Dominic Reiman in the triple jump (41-03.00).

The Parkers Prairie girls scored 20 meet points and finished ninth. Sarah Toyli finished 4th in the 300m hurdles (52.33) and seventh in the long jump (15-08.00), while Alicia Penrose finished seventh in the discus (16-02.00).

West Central Area competed at the meet as well, taking seventh in the girls meet (52 points) and eighth in the boys meet (40.5 points).

The WCA boys had a win from Roman Mihailovschi in the high jump (6-02.00). The WCA girls had five third place finishes, one by Alexa Blume in the 400 (1:04.04), Kyra Beyer in the 1600m (6:00.73), Taylor Bennett in the 3200m (13:03.67), Terina Blascyk in the high jump (5-00.00) and Jayden Styba in the triple jump (33-00.75).

The Section 6A meet is on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Pelican Rapids.

SECTION 6A MEET QUALIFIERS -

OSAKIS BOYS - 400m - Zackery Bruder, 2nd, 53.17; Kaleb Helberg, 8th, 57.35; 1600m - Jacob Taplin, 7th, 5:11.04; 110m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 1st, 16.04; 300m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 1st, 41.48; 4x100m - Keaton Lien, Noah Goodwin, Jack Petrich, Duncan Tronicke, 3rd, 46.89; 4x200m - Keaton Lien, Trent VanNyhuis, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, 2nd, 1:36.29; 4x400m - Kaleb Helberg, Trent Van Nyhuis, Duncan Tronicke, Zackery Bruder, 3rd, 3:42.50; 4x800m - Joseph Aaser, Jacob Taplin, Jaxon Christner, Zackery Bruder, 3rd, 9:12.63; High jump - Stewart Jones, 4th, 5-08.00; Noah Goodwin, T5th, 5-08.00; Pole Vault - Isaac Ruegemer, 6th, 9-06.00; Long jump - Stewart Jones, 2nd, 19-10.00; Triple jump - Duncan Tronicke, 3rd, 40-03.75; Shot put - McCarter Kirksey, 3rd, 44-07.00; Mikkel Steinert, 8th, 39-10.25; Discus - Kaleb Helberg, 5th, 118-08.50

OSAKIS GIRLS - 200m - Kiana Kendall, 3rd, 27.32; 400m - Kaia Fiskness, 1st, 1:01.33; 300m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 3rd, 52.19; 100m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 6th, 18.74; 4x200m relay - Kaia Fiskness, Addison Roering, Kaelyn Walker, Kiana Kendall, 1st, 1:48.84; 4x400m - Bella Weisser, Ally Boyer, Addison Roering, Kaia Fiskness, 1st, 4:15.68; 4x800m - Bella Weisser, Anne Marie Ruegemer, Olivia Christians, Abbi Helwig, 3rd, 11:45.72; Pole vault - Emma Nobles, 4th, 8-00.00; Anne Marie Ruegemer, 7th, 7-00.00; Shot put - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 42-11.00; Madison Douvier, 6th, 33-07.00; Annie Anderson, 10th, 31-08.50; Discus - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 112-05; Madison Douvier, 8th, 90-09.50; Addison Kranz, 9th, 89-11

A-B-E BOYS - 100m - Alessio Schott, 2nd, 12.04; 800m - Kenneth Spielman, 4th, 2:15.61; 110m hurdles - Nathan Anderson, 5th, 19.04; 300m hurdles - Nathan Anderson, 7th, 46.17; 4x100 - Justin Ledermann, Alessio Schott, Dierk Goeden, Stephen Hamilton, 4th, 46.91; 4x800 - Kaleb Fugleseth, Benjamin Myron, August Bredberg, Kenneth Spielman, 4th, 9:27.27

A-B-E GIRLS - 100m - Skylar Bitzan, 4th, 13.98; 200m - Lucea Wales, 1st, 26.62; Skylar Bitzan, 7th, 28.31; 1600m - Ashley Paulson, 5th, 6:17.39; 3200m run - Lauren Thoennes, 4th, 13:27.43; 300m hurdles - Lucea Wales, 1st, 47.79; Taylor Dingwall, 6th, 55.30; Pole vault - Olivia Topel, 9th, 6-06.00; Long jump - Lucea Wales, 3rd, 16-02.00

PARKERS PRAIRIE GIRLS - 300m hurdles - Sarah Toyli, 4th, 52.33; Long jump - Sarah Toyli, 7th, 15-08.00; Discus - Alicia Penrose, 7th, 92-08

PARKERS PRAIRIE BOYS - 100m - Bennet Arceneau, 6th, 12.32; 200m - Ross Kortenbusch, 2nd, 24.43; 800m - Tyler Carstensen, 2nd, 2:09.86; 3200m - James Suchy, 1st, 10:47.71; 300m hurdles - Ryder Ashbaugh, 4th, 44.84; 4x200m - Dominic Reiman, Nathan Mohrman, Tyler Carstensen, Ross Kortenbusch, 4th, 1:39.11; 4x400m - Ryder Ashbaugh, Mason Arens, Nathan Mohrman, Tyler Carstensen, 4th, 3:47.47; High jump - Mason Arens, 3rd, 5-10.00; Ryder Ashbaugh, 7th, 5-08.00; Long jump - Mason Arens, 4th, 19-07.50; Dominic Reiman, 7th, 19-03.00; Bennet Arceneau, 8th, 18-07.50; Shot put - Ross Kortenbusch, 2nd, 44-11.00; Caden DeBoer, 7th, 40-08.50; Triple jump - Dominic Reiman, 1st, 41-03.00; Bennet Arceneau, 5th, 38-09.00; Discus - Ross Kortenbusch, 4th, 120-00.50; Caden Deboer, 7th, 113-09.50

WCA GIRLS - 100m - Keira Gehrke, 5th, 14.39; 400m - Alexa Blume, 3rd, 1:04.04; 1600m - Kyra Beyer, 3rd, 6:00.73; Blaire Rueter, 6th, 6:23.55; 3200m - Taylor Bennett, 3rd, 13:03.67; High jump - Terina Blascyk, 3rd, 5-00.00; Long jump - Jayden Styba, 6th, 15-09.25; Triple jump - Jayden Styba, 3rd, 33-00.75; Shot put - Maci Robinson, 10th, 32-00.50

WCA BOYS - 1600m - Eli Bergmann, 8th, 5:14.74; 4x400 - Braydon Stark, Anthony Sykora, Eli Bergman, Roman Mihailovschi, 2nd, 3:41.26; High jump - Roman Mihailovschi, 1st, 6-02.00; Braydon Stark, 5th, 5-08.00; Shot put - Isaac Kreft, 4th, 44-07.00; Discus - Benjamin Nyreen, 2nd, 129-09.50; Isaac Kreft, 8th, 111.05

