PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Sunset at Knute ball park
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: A nice night at the ball park
Photo of the Week of a sunset at a Knute Nelson Memorial Park ball game
People watching fireworks at dusk
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: A storm of stars
Photo of the Week of people watching fireworks from the other side of Lake Darling near Alexandria
Jul 16
Hintermeyer Lupines.jpg
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Field of flowers
Photo of the Week of lupine flowers in a field
Jul 9
Geese on Lake Agnes
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: A gaggle of geese
Photo of the Week of a group of geese on Lake Agnes
Jul 2

Fishing boat at sunset
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Sunset cruise
Photo of the Week of boats at sunset on Lake Brophy
Jun 25
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Rainbow and flying geese
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Over the rainbow
Photo of the Week of geese flying over a rainbow after a rain storm
Jun 18
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Squirrel sleeping on railing
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Too hot, time to take a nap
Photo of the Week of a squirrel relaxing on a railing
Jun 11
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Ruffed grouse
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Ruffed grouse blends in
Photo of the Week of a ruffed grouse at Lake Carlos State Park
Jun 4
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
boy canoeing on lake at sunset
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Sunset paddle
Photo of the Week of a boy paddling a canoe at sunset on Lake Andrew
May 28
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Cat and pheasant
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Fur and feathers
Photo of the Week of a cat and a pheasant looking at each other through a window
May 21
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson

Fox kits playing
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Fox family photos
Photo of the Week of a family of foxes near their den
May 14
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Ice on L'Homme Dieu beach
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Winter blowing away
Photo of the Week of ice on the shore of L'Homme Dieu Beach near Alexandria
May 7
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Northern lights
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Lights in the sky
Readers share their northern lights photos
Apr 30
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
