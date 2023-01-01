Photo of the Week of ice on the shore of L'Homme Dieu Beach near Alexandria

Photo of the Week of a family of foxes near their den

Photo of the Week of a cat and a pheasant looking at each other through a window

Photo of the Week of people watching fireworks from the other side of Lake Darling near Alexandria

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.