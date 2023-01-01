Get 3 months just 99¢/month
IN THE KNOW
This is for In the Know columns on the Echo Press Opinion page.
Columns
In the Know column: An incredible trip for veterans
From the column: The veterans were stunned, feeling unworthy of the showering reception of 50 strangers.
Opinion
In the Know column: Roundabouts and rock-and-roll
From the column: We are confident that the two roundabouts are allowing traffic to flow much smoother.
Jul 12
Columns
In the Know column: The growing pains of construction
Quite a few rural counties now have a higher population compared to 2010 – Douglas County has grown about 7.6% in population since then.
Jul 5
Columns
In the Know column: Showing respect for law enforcement
The following is an opinion column written by one of the rotating writers of "In the Know." It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press.
Jun 28
Latest Headlines
Columns
In the Know column: Reading is just the beginning…
Jen Jabas is the director of the United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties. “In the Know” is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.
Jun 21
Columns
In the Know column: Climate, hypnotized chickens and legislation
Whether or not climate change is a “thing” isn’t the point of this commentary. The point is the importance of keeping our eyes and minds wide open to potential solutions.
Jun 14
Columns
In the Know: Partnerships for a better future
I was thinking about all of the people that helped the class of 2023 get to the celebration that is graduation.
Jun 7
·
By
Rick Sansted, Superintendent, Alexandria Public Schools
Columns
In the Know: Roaring ovation for law enforcement grads
The ATCC Law Enforcement program has a rich, decades-long history and a relentless commitment to excellence.
May 31
Columns
In the Know column: It isn’t the town – it’s you!
At times it’s easy to assume “the grass is greener” somewhere else, but is it really?
May 17
Columns
In the Know column: Be patient in Douglas County's summer traffic
Visitors may drive slower because they are unfamiliar with the area and where their next turn is. Our roads around the lakes can be confusing even to local people.
May 10
·
By
Troy Wolberson
Opinion
In the Know column: Alexandria Citizens Police Academy wraps up amazing year
The group is very diverse with two high school students, members of the business community and people just interested in what we do.
Apr 26
Columns
In the Know column: New beginnings, new adventures
We have great resources in this part of the state but the greatest is the people.
Apr 18
Columns
In the Know column: It's exciting to be an age friendly community
The concept of Age Friendly Communities has spread. As its name suggests, it refers to an area offering services and programs for all ages.
Apr 12
