Thursday, June 1
ECHO PRESS MINUTE
Community
Ukrainian exchange student, A Veteran's quilt and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
Community
A Walk for Mental Health Awareness and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
May 23, 2023 07:04 AM
Community
Woman charged with murder sentenced in drug case and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
May 18, 2023 07:49 AM
Community
Massman breaks ground and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
May 16, 2023 10:44 AM
Latest Headlines
Community
Custodian charged for secretly recording in Alomere women's locker room and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
May 11, 2023 08:29 AM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Ace Hardware's new owner, Alexandria-Wadena Author and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
May 09, 2023 07:10 AM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Mock car crash, Adventure Acres and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
May 04, 2023 08:13 AM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Shoreland ordinances, Worker shortage and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
May 02, 2023 07:40 AM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Robot server at local restaurant, 125 years after Runestone and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
April 27, 2023 07:58 AM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Deputy Owen's funeral, Minnesota the "new Kansas?" and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
April 25, 2023 07:06 AM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Arts and Entertainment
Know the Echo: Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
April 21, 2023 01:33 PM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Cyrus shooter identified, D. Michael B's is closing and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
April 20, 2023 07:11 AM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Pope County Deputy dies after shooting, Freeway Exit Roundabouts and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
April 18, 2023 07:32 AM
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
