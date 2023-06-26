Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, June 27
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Osakis
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ECHO PRESS
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Junior American Legion roundup
A recap of the Alexandria Junior Legion baseball team's tournaments from over the weekend.
Northland Outdoors
Trap shooting: Alexandria wraps up season with sixth-place finish at state
Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville, and Minnewaska all finished their seasons competing at the state tournament.
June 26, 2023 02:31 PM
News
Man charged with 10 felony sex crimes moves for dismissal
The motion to dismiss the charges against Zachary Levi Wittmer, 34, of Parkers Prairie, was filed June 22.
June 26, 2023 02:25 PM
Prep
Girls soccer: Alexandria's Avery Hanson thankful for opportunity with Midwest Olympic Development Program
Hanson recently competed in the Midwest ODP regional showcase in St. Louis, Missouri, from June 16-18, 2023.
June 26, 2023 12:47 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Arts and Entertainment
June 29 courthouse concert in Alexandria features '57 Chevy
The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.
June 26, 2023 11:46 AM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Columns
It's Karen's Turn column: Bring back the lake cabins
The following is an opinion column written by an Echo Press editorial staff member. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press.
June 26, 2023 11:03 AM
·
By
Karen Tolkkinen
News
39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival goes off without a hitch
Over 1,000 high school students played their instruments at the Vikingland Band Festival on Sunday.
June 26, 2023 10:55 AM
·
By
Sam Stuve
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Sunset cruise
Photo of the Week of boats at sunset on Lake Brophy
June 25, 2023 09:00 AM
·
By
Lowell Anderson
Prep
Baseball: Minnewaska hands out yearly awards
The Lakers went 15-5 this season and won a share of the West Central Conference title.
June 25, 2023 05:55 AM
·
By
Sam Stuve
News
Pike & Pint Grill to receive the 2023 Business & Industrial Appreciation Day Award
The BIAD luncheon will take place Monday, Oct. 9 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center.
June 24, 2023 08:08 AM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
ADVERTISEMENT
Local
The Shopper - June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
Sports
Try Sled Hockey event set for July 10 at the RCC
The event is free and runs from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on July 10.
June 24, 2023 06:15 AM
·
By
Sam Stuve
Local
For the record
What's coming up for the Alexandria City Council
June 23, 2023 02:54 PM
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.