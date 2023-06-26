Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ECHO PRESS

Alex Red- John Botzet and Lucas Sprenger-DSC_3583.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Junior American Legion roundup
A recap of the Alexandria Junior Legion baseball team's tournaments from over the weekend.
Alex 2023 trap.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trap shooting: Alexandria wraps up season with sixth-place finish at state
Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville, and Minnewaska all finished their seasons competing at the state tournament.
June 26, 2023 02:31 PM
EP Court News
News
Man charged with 10 felony sex crimes moves for dismissal
The motion to dismiss the charges against Zachary Levi Wittmer, 34, of Parkers Prairie, was filed June 22.
June 26, 2023 02:25 PM
Avery Hanson - DSC_9971.JPG
Prep
Girls soccer: Alexandria's Avery Hanson thankful for opportunity with Midwest Olympic Development Program
Hanson recently competed in the Midwest ODP regional showcase in St. Louis, Missouri, from June 16-18, 2023.
June 26, 2023 12:47 PM

6 57 Chev June 29.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
June 29 courthouse concert in Alexandria features '57 Chevy
The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.
June 26, 2023 11:46 AM
By  Echo Press staff report
Our turn
Columns
It's Karen's Turn column: Bring back the lake cabins
The following is an opinion column written by an Echo Press editorial staff member. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press.
June 26, 2023 11:03 AM
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Alex 1- .JPG
News
39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival goes off without a hitch
Over 1,000 high school students played their instruments at the Vikingland Band Festival on Sunday.
June 26, 2023 10:55 AM
By  Sam Stuve
Fishing boat at sunset
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Sunset cruise
Photo of the Week of boats at sunset on Lake Brophy
June 25, 2023 09:00 AM
By  Lowell Anderson
2023 Team Awards.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Minnewaska hands out yearly awards
The Lakers went 15-5 this season and won a share of the West Central Conference title.
June 25, 2023 05:55 AM
By  Sam Stuve
EP Business News
News
Pike & Pint Grill to receive the 2023 Business & Industrial Appreciation Day Award
The BIAD luncheon will take place Monday, Oct. 9 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center.
June 24, 2023 08:08 AM
By  Echo Press staff report

EP Shopper.jpg
Local
The Shopper - June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
EP Sports
Sports
Try Sled Hockey event set for July 10 at the RCC
The event is free and runs from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on July 10.
June 24, 2023 06:15 AM
By  Sam Stuve
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
For the record
What's coming up for the Alexandria City Council
June 23, 2023 02:54 PM
