BURGLARY

Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage Shop in Duluth
Minnesota
Minnesota man accused of stealing antique dollhouse
A burglary in progress was reported Tuesday night at the Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage Shop in Duluth. Nicholas Wayne Devault told police that he just wanted to get a gift for his niece.
Spencer Troy Sternhagen.jpg
News
Southern Minnesota man allegedly seen on video stealing more than 1,000 pills from pharmacy
When Spencer Sternhagen's southern Minnesota home was searched, authorities found clothing that appeared to match those of a man seen on video breaking into a Renville County pharmacy and stealing hundreds of prescription drugs. He's now facing drug possession and burglary charges.
February 03, 2021 07:00 PM
Robert Lee
News
Police stop robbery in progress
A burglary in progress was reported at a building owned by Alexandria Industries, and police arrested a 34-year-old Alexandria man inside the building.
December 26, 2018 02:10 PM
Chad Legare
News
Man charged with beating priest to change plea
TOWNER, N.D. -- An Alexandria man accused of injuring a rural North Dakota priest during an assault in January is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing in McHenry County District Court next month.
October 12, 2018 03:24 PM

Latest Headlines
News
Burglary suspect arrested in Osakis
A 30-year-old man from Bismarck, North Dakota, was charged with felony possession of burglary tools after he was arrested near the Heritage Apartments in Osakis on Sept. 17.
September 27, 2018 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
4462251+1kDpPTa1IeyRVlaBbbzgGXPqZIi9SJK7N.jpg
News
With truck stuck in manure, burglary case turns smellier than most
ST. CLOUD -- Something didn't smell right when Stearns County deputies were called to a report of a burglary of lumber and other items from a farm shed last week.
September 04, 2018 04:34 AM
 · 
By  Barry Amundson
3975924+priestattacked.JPG
News
Priest was choked with speaker wire, left for dead; Alexandria man charged
The Rev. Robert Wapenski was beaten on the face, head and back, and speaker wire was used by his alleged assailant in an attempt to choke him to death, according to an affidavit released as part of documents unsealed Friday, Feb. 9.
February 12, 2018 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Helmut Schmidt
3975924+priestattacked.JPG
News
Anamoose priest choked with speaker wire was left for dead
ANAMOOSE, N.D. -- The Rev. Robert Wapenski was beaten on the face, head and back, and speaker wire was used by his alleged assailant in an attempt to choke him to death, according to an affidavit released as part of McHenry County District Court ...
February 12, 2018 07:19 PM
 · 
By  Helmut Schmidt
News
Osakis man faces stolen property, meth charges
A 27-year-old Osakis man was charged on Aug. 17 with three felonies for allegedly possessing stolen property, damaging property and possessing methamphetamine.
August 23, 2017 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
3143512+MaloneyJason_Crime.jpg
News
Burglary, chase suspect sentenced
A 40-year-old Clarissa man was sentenced to 28 months in prison for burglarizing a house in Nelson and 13 months in prison for trying to elude officers during a chase in Alexandria last February.
July 26, 2017 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff

News
Man arrested after burglar hits Brandon
Four burglaries and two thefts in Brandon led to the arrest of a man at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen. According to a media release, on the morning of Sunday, May 28, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to Brandon after numerous resi...
May 31, 2017 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Elisabeth Leipholtz
News
Corral Saloon and Eatery burglarized, investigation ongoing
According to the law enforcement blotter, $450 in cash and additional property were taken from the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson in the early morning hours of Monday, May 1.
May 01, 2017 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Elisabeth Leipholtz
2975826+Police_SUV.jpg
News
Burglary suspect caught after being trapped in garage
An Alexandria man was arrested after police say he was caught while trapped inside a garage. Brandon Daniyel Deontay Johnson, 19, of Alexandria, was taken into custody on charges of burglary and tampering with a vehicle. Alexandria police said in...
December 02, 2016 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
