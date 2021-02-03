When Spencer Sternhagen's southern Minnesota home was searched, authorities found clothing that appeared to match those of a man seen on video breaking into a Renville County pharmacy and stealing hundreds of prescription drugs. He's now facing drug possession and burglary charges.
The Rev. Robert Wapenski was beaten on the face, head and back, and speaker wire was used by his alleged assailant in an attempt to choke him to death, according to an affidavit released as part of documents unsealed Friday, Feb. 9.
ANAMOOSE, N.D. -- The Rev. Robert Wapenski was beaten on the face, head and back, and speaker wire was used by his alleged assailant in an attempt to choke him to death, according to an affidavit released as part of McHenry County District Court ...
Four burglaries and two thefts in Brandon led to the arrest of a man at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen. According to a media release, on the morning of Sunday, May 28, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to Brandon after numerous resi...
An Alexandria man was arrested after police say he was caught while trapped inside a garage. Brandon Daniyel Deontay Johnson, 19, of Alexandria, was taken into custody on charges of burglary and tampering with a vehicle. Alexandria police said in...