Robb Justice always loved music, from repeatedly listening to Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams, learning Beatles songs in elementary music class, and performing at venues across the country.

The song is titled "Father's Day," and was released on Friday, June 17, two days before the paternal holiday.

Kevin Klimek and the Sideliners perform most weekends year-round across central Minnesota and into parts of North and South Dakota.

Josie Seela, stage name Josie Nelson, has performed musically more times than she can estimate. It started with doing what scared her.

Matt Roers released his first single, "Friend of Mine," under the moniker Shiloh Forever on July, 20.

Editor's note: The following story is part of an occasional series, Behind the Band, which spotlights musical acts that perform in Douglas County or have a connection to the area.

Paul Engebretson, 85, grew up in Lowry. His father was a banker who moonlighted as a musician. Engebretson grew up to be a doctor who also moonlighted as a musician.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.