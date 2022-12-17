Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, July 25
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Osakis
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BEHIND THE BAND
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Jackson Burns
Jackson Burns is a father, healthcare provider and a musician whose purpose in life is music.
Lifestyle
Behind the Band: Alexandria physician, Paul 'Doc' Engebretson, born into music
Paul Engebretson, 85, grew up in Lowry. His father was a banker who moonlighted as a musician. Engebretson grew up to be a doctor who also moonlighted as a musician.
Dec 17, 2022
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Paul Meland, a musical explorer
Editor's note: The following story is part of an occasional series, Behind the Band, which spotlights musical acts that perform in Douglas County or have a connection to the area.
Nov 4, 2022
Lifestyle
Behind the Band: Blonde and the Bohunk
Country-covering duo can't imagine their life without music.
Oct 26, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Alexandria musician living in Boston releases first single
Matt Roers released his first single, "Friend of Mine," under the moniker Shiloh Forever on July, 20.
Sep 4, 2022
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Alexandria songwriter shares musical journey
Josie Seela, stage name Josie Nelson, has performed musically more times than she can estimate. It started with doing what scared her.
Aug 13, 2022
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: with a 600-song arsenal, Alexandria trio plays a little bit of everything
Kevin Klimek and the Sideliners perform most weekends year-round across central Minnesota and into parts of North and South Dakota.
Aug 2, 2022
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Arts and Entertainment
Glenwood musician co-writes song about coming to terms with his estranged father
The song is titled "Father's Day," and was released on Friday, June 17, two days before the paternal holiday.
Jul 1, 2022
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Carlos musician talks travels, gigging and recording
Robb Justice always loved music, from repeatedly listening to Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams, learning Beatles songs in elementary music class, and performing at venues across the country.
Jun 23, 2022
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.