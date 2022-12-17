Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BEHIND THE BAND

Burns 008.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Jackson Burns
Jackson Burns is a father, healthcare provider and a musician whose purpose in life is music.
Paul Engebretson 8064.jpg
Lifestyle
Behind the Band: Alexandria physician, Paul 'Doc' Engebretson, born into music
Paul Engebretson, 85, grew up in Lowry. His father was a banker who moonlighted as a musician. Engebretson grew up to be a doctor who also moonlighted as a musician.
Dec 17, 2022
Meland3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Paul Meland, a musical explorer
Editor's note: The following story is part of an occasional series, Behind the Band, which spotlights musical acts that perform in Douglas County or have a connection to the area.
Nov 4, 2022
BlondeandtheBoHunk4.jpg
Lifestyle
Behind the Band: Blonde and the Bohunk
Country-covering duo can't imagine their life without music.
Oct 26, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
Roers 6.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Alexandria musician living in Boston releases first single
Matt Roers released his first single, "Friend of Mine," under the moniker Shiloh Forever on July, 20.
Sep 4, 2022
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Josie Nelson
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Alexandria songwriter shares musical journey
Josie Seela, stage name Josie Nelson, has performed musically more times than she can estimate. It started with doing what scared her.
Aug 13, 2022
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Sideliners 567.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: with a 600-song arsenal, Alexandria trio plays a little bit of everything
Kevin Klimek and the Sideliners perform most weekends year-round across central Minnesota and into parts of North and South Dakota.
Aug 2, 2022
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
AgainstTheVoices 015.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Glenwood musician co-writes song about coming to terms with his estranged father
The song is titled "Father's Day," and was released on Friday, June 17, two days before the paternal holiday.
Jul 1, 2022
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Musician Robb Justice of Carlos
Arts and Entertainment
Behind the Band: Carlos musician talks travels, gigging and recording
Robb Justice always loved music, from repeatedly listening to Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams, learning Beatles songs in elementary music class, and performing at venues across the country.
Jun 23, 2022
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT