Volleyball: Legends down Iowa Lakes, Riverland to begin season

The Alexandria College volleyball team sits at 2-2 after playing at the Anoka Ramsey Crossover Tournament on Aug. 25-26, 2023.

Alexandria defeated Iowa Lakes Community College on Friday (3-1), lost to Minnesota West Community and Technical College (3-1), beat Riverland Community College on Saturday (3-1), and lost to Century College (3-0).

In the win against Iowa Lakes, Meaghan Winters had 12 kills and a .242 hitting percentage, while Kendall Buerman had 11 kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Kendall Kopp had nine kills and a .241 hitting percentage.

Against Minnesota West, Kailey Fischer and Kendal Koep each had nine kills, while Adysen Tysdal had eight and Buerman had seven.

In the win against Riverland, Alexandria dominated the sets it won to earn win No. 2 of the year.

The Legends had a balanced offense in that win as Rocholl and Kopp had eight kills, while Tysdal and Winters had seven kills.

Against Century College, Fischer and Winters each had seven kills a piece.

In the four matches, Fischer had a total of 100 assists.

Alexandria College hosts Ridgewater at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anoka Ramsey Crossover Tournament -

Iowa Lakes - 11 25 24 11 - 1

Alexandria - 25 16 26 25 - 3

Minnesota West - 25 19 25 25 - 3

Alexandria - 22 25 16 17 - 1

Riverland - 10 9 25 19 - 1

Alexandria - 25 25 22 25 - 3

Century - 25 25 25 - 3