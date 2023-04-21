99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Volleyball: Brandon native Bailey Schaefer named one of Minnesota-Crookston's captains for next season

Schaefer has been a standout for the Golden Eagles in her first two seasons and will be one of the team leaders moving forward.

BaileySchaeferHS copy.jpg
Bailey Schaefer
Contributed photo by Shawn Smith / Minnesota-Crookston
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM

BRANDON - Brandon-Evansville alum Bailey Schaefer has made quite the impact for the University of Minnesota-Crookston volleyball team in her first two seasons of college.

A defensive specialist/libero for UM-Crookston, Schaefer has played in 53 matches, and 177 sets, and recorded 370 kills, 46 assists, 423 digs, and 23 blocks.

Her effort and production haven’t gone unnoticed as she has been named one of the captains for the 2023 season.

This fall, she will be a team captain, along with Kevil, Kentucky, native, a sophomore outside hitter Audrey Cariveau, according to a UM-Crookston press release from Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“We feel both of them will have a great season leading this team to its full potential,” UM-Crookston head coach Nick Weseck said in the press release. “They will be instrumental in shaping the large, talented incoming class. Bailey and Audrey have excelled in keeping the team accountable, orchestrating open gyms, and leading our program in the direction it needs to go. They both grew on and off the court tremendously this last year, and we are excited to see where their leadership takes us in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last fall, Schaefer played in nearly every rotation for UM-Crookston. She totaled 17 blocks, 2.83 digs per set, 30 assists and 198 kills.

The Golden Eagles (NCAA DII) compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and had a 5-23 record last fall.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 11, 2023.
May 11, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Brock Depute-DSC_2009.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Legends set for battle with Minnesota North College-Itasca in Region 13 playoffs
May 10, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff