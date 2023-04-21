Volleyball: Brandon native Bailey Schaefer named one of Minnesota-Crookston's captains for next season

BRANDON - Brandon-Evansville alum Bailey Schaefer has made quite the impact for the University of Minnesota-Crookston volleyball team in her first two seasons of college.

A defensive specialist/libero for UM-Crookston, Schaefer has played in 53 matches, and 177 sets, and recorded 370 kills, 46 assists, 423 digs, and 23 blocks.

Her effort and production haven’t gone unnoticed as she has been named one of the captains for the 2023 season.

This fall, she will be a team captain, along with Kevil, Kentucky, native, a sophomore outside hitter Audrey Cariveau, according to a UM-Crookston press release from Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“We feel both of them will have a great season leading this team to its full potential,” UM-Crookston head coach Nick Weseck said in the press release. “They will be instrumental in shaping the large, talented incoming class. Bailey and Audrey have excelled in keeping the team accountable, orchestrating open gyms, and leading our program in the direction it needs to go. They both grew on and off the court tremendously this last year, and we are excited to see where their leadership takes us in the future.”

Last fall, Schaefer played in nearly every rotation for UM-Crookston. She totaled 17 blocks, 2.83 digs per set, 30 assists and 198 kills.

The Golden Eagles (NCAA DII) compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and had a 5-23 record last fall.

