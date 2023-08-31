Volleyball: Alexandria College sweeps Ridgewater

ALEXANDRIA - It was an all-around team effort that led the Alexandria College Legends to a clean 3-0 sweep over the Ridgewater Warriors (5-6) on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

"It's a great feeling to beat them," Alexandria College head coach Mitch McGuire said. "They've beaten some really good teams so far this season, so it's nice for us to come up with this. We have new goals every match. In this one, it was about playing 100 percent, communicating all the time, knowing what the ball is doing on that side of the court so that we know what to do on defense over here, and then we wanted to focus on just playing with a lot of passion."

Alexandria College's Meaghan Winters (10) and Adysen Tysdal (14) go up for a block during a game on Aug. 30, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Legends (3-2) controlled set one, winning 25-22, but the other two sets were won in different ways.

The Legends trailed 16-9 midway through the second set but rallied to win the second set, 25-20.

Set three was a back-and-forth battle that Alexandria controlled at the end, winning 25-22.

"We did well at taking control of our side of the net," McGuire said.

Alexandria College's Kailey Fischer bumps the ball during a game on Aug. 30, 2023, against Ridgewater College. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

This was Alexandria's first home game of the season. Alexandria began the season with a tournament at Anoka-Ramsey on Aug. 25-26, 2023.

"We had a good tournament before this where we went 2-2," McGuire said. "We played well against some really good opponents there."

Kendall Buerman (Albany, MN) led the Legends in kills on the night with 10.

Kailey Fischer (Brooten, MN) had a double-double, as she finished with 24 assists and 25 digs.

"We are well rounded," McGuire said. "Everyone on the court is able to pass the ball; they're able to set the ball, we're able to hit shots, and we're able to do everything."

Haley Middendorf (Sauk Centre, MN) had a team-high 30 digs on the night.

Meaghan Winters (Jordan, MN) leads the team in points so far this season with 45.5, while Buerman and Kendal Kopp (Big Lake, MN) both have 41.5 points and Fischer has 40.

The Legends are working to hash things out on the offensive side, but they feel like they have a solid defense.

"We're trying to grow our offense right now," McGuire said. "We have a lot of balls that are very high on the net. And we want things to be a lot quicker so that when we do compete against those higher levels, in other districts and conferences, we're able to play at that high level."

Alexandria, an NJCAA Division 3 volleyball team, is in its second year of existence and is led by McGuire, who has a wealth of experience coaching. He has coached at the high school level at Little Falls, St. Michael-Albertville, La Qui Parle Valley, Alexandria, and most recently as the head coach of Osakis in 2021. He also played college volleyball at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

In year one, the Legends had a 13-9 record and nearly made the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference - North division playoffs, finishing one game behind Central Lakes College - Brainerd.

Now, the Legends are looking to build off of that success.

"In year one, the athletes coming in, they were the ones that set the tone," McGuire said. "Now we're able to say, "Hey, 'we did this well last year, and these are our goals for the upcoming years.' So they're able to come in and say, 'Hey, I want to play for that program,' which is awesome."

The Legends hit the road on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Minnesota North College-Itasca at 6:30 p.m.

1 / 3: Alexandria College's Kendall Buerman celebrates with teammates after scoring a point during a match against Ridgewater College on Aug. 30, 2023. 2 / 3: Alexandria College's Kendal Kopp (7) hits a shot over the Ridgewater block during a game on Aug. 30, 2023. 3 / 3: Alexandria College's Meaghan Winters (10) taps the ball over the net during a game against Ridgewater College on Aug. 30, 2023.

Ridgewater - 20 20 22 - 0

Alexandria - 25 25 25 - 3