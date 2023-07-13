Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Villard driver comes home with a big A feature win

Brady Gerdes beats a field of 30 cars to take 1st in the WISSOTA Modifieds class at Viking Speedway

0-Wissota Mods-Brady Gerdes-DSC_7713.JPG
Brady Gerdes was the winner of the A feature in the WISSOTA Modifieds division on at Viking Speedway.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 12:35 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Brady Gerdes of Villard came away with the A feature victory in the WISSOTA Modifieds division on Saturday night at Viking Speedway .

The WISSOTA Modifieds class had 30 cards running in the A feature. Gerdes, who finished third in Heat No. 4, beat Jason Thoennes of Garfield and Justin Froemming of Alexandria to take the checkered flag. Gerdes drives car No. 2X.

Gerdes is now in fourth place in the season points standings . He has one win and five top-five finishes, giving him 615 points. Dustin Bitzan of Brandon is in first place with 674 points, followed by Thoennes at 668 and Brendan Blascyk of Hoffman with 633.

Also winning an A feature was Bryan Hellerman of Parkers Prairie in the WISSOTA Super Stock division. Hellerman, driving car 2H, edged Bailey Rosch of Alexandria and Carson Miller of Carlos to win.

Hellerman had finished third in Heat 1.

The current leader in the WISSOTA Super Stock division is Karter Reents of Glenwood, who had 699 points.

Racing at Viking Speedway continues at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a Late Model Special.

Viking Speedway

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Tayten Blasczyk, Kensington ... (2) Taylor Bitzan, Brandon ... (3) Shawn Olson, Alexandria

Heat 2 – (1)  Tanner Bitzan, Brandon ... (2) Travis Engebretson, Cyrus ... (3) Jamie Norman, Battle Lake

A feature – (1) Ron Saurer, Dalton ... (2) Blasczyk, Kensington ... (3) Olson, Alexandria

 
WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Danny Bayer, Elrosa ... (2) Ryan Gierke, Villard ... (3) Jason Thoennes, Garfield

Heat 2 – (1) Lee Grosz, Watertown, S.D. .... (2) Corky Thomas, Glyndon ... (3) Justin Froemming, Alexandria

Heat 3 – (1) Brady Gerdes, Villlard ... (2) Landon Atkinson, Little Falls ... (3) Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids

Heat 4 – (1) Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls ... (2) Travis Saurer, Elizabeth ... (3) Don Eischens, Richmond

A feature – (1) Gerdes, Villard ... (2) Thoennes, Garfield ... (3) Froemming, Alexandria

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale ... (2) Davey Kruchten, Glenwood ... (3) Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend

Heat 2 – (1)  JJ Nieuwbeerta, Alexandria ... (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota ... (3) Ryan Satter, Dent

A feature – (1) Bauer, Eyota ... (2) Jim Williams, DeGraf ... (3) Kasey Ussatis, Nome, N.D.

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Matt Miller, Glenwood ... (2) Karter Reents, Glenwood ... (3) Bryan Hellerman, Parkers Prairie

Heat 2 – (1) Trevor Saurer, Dalton ... (2) Travis Scott, Montevideo ... (3) Jeff Frey, Ogilivie

A feature – (1) Hellerman, Parkers Prairie ... (2) Bailey Rosch, Alexandria ... (3) Carson Miller, Carlos

 WISSOTA Short Trackers

Heat 1 – (1) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade ... (2) Blayne Sweet, Sauk Centre ... (3) Nic Hiles, Miltona

Heat 2 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar ... (2) Kevin Wahl, Fergus Falls ... (3) Christian Kast, Fairmount, N.D. 

A feature – (1)  Kampsen, Belgrade ... (2) Rohner, Willmar ... (3) Wahl, Fergus Falls

