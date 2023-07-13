Villard driver comes home with a big A feature win
Brady Gerdes beats a field of 30 cars to take 1st in the WISSOTA Modifieds class at Viking Speedway
ALEXANDRIA — Brady Gerdes of Villard came away with the A feature victory in the WISSOTA Modifieds division on Saturday night at Viking Speedway .
The WISSOTA Modifieds class had 30 cards running in the A feature. Gerdes, who finished third in Heat No. 4, beat Jason Thoennes of Garfield and Justin Froemming of Alexandria to take the checkered flag. Gerdes drives car No. 2X.
Gerdes is now in fourth place in the season points standings . He has one win and five top-five finishes, giving him 615 points. Dustin Bitzan of Brandon is in first place with 674 points, followed by Thoennes at 668 and Brendan Blascyk of Hoffman with 633.
Also winning an A feature was Bryan Hellerman of Parkers Prairie in the WISSOTA Super Stock division. Hellerman, driving car 2H, edged Bailey Rosch of Alexandria and Carson Miller of Carlos to win.
Hellerman had finished third in Heat 1.
The current leader in the WISSOTA Super Stock division is Karter Reents of Glenwood, who had 699 points.
Racing at Viking Speedway continues at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a Late Model Special.
Viking Speedway
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Tayten Blasczyk, Kensington ... (2) Taylor Bitzan, Brandon ... (3) Shawn Olson, Alexandria
Heat 2 – (1) Tanner Bitzan, Brandon ... (2) Travis Engebretson, Cyrus ... (3) Jamie Norman, Battle Lake
A feature – (1) Ron Saurer, Dalton ... (2) Blasczyk, Kensington ... (3) Olson, Alexandria
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Danny Bayer, Elrosa ... (2) Ryan Gierke, Villard ... (3) Jason Thoennes, Garfield
Heat 2 – (1) Lee Grosz, Watertown, S.D. .... (2) Corky Thomas, Glyndon ... (3) Justin Froemming, Alexandria
Heat 3 – (1) Brady Gerdes, Villlard ... (2) Landon Atkinson, Little Falls ... (3) Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids
Heat 4 – (1) Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls ... (2) Travis Saurer, Elizabeth ... (3) Don Eischens, Richmond
A feature – (1) Gerdes, Villard ... (2) Thoennes, Garfield ... (3) Froemming, Alexandria
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale ... (2) Davey Kruchten, Glenwood ... (3) Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend
Heat 2 – (1) JJ Nieuwbeerta, Alexandria ... (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota ... (3) Ryan Satter, Dent
A feature – (1) Bauer, Eyota ... (2) Jim Williams, DeGraf ... (3) Kasey Ussatis, Nome, N.D.
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Matt Miller, Glenwood ... (2) Karter Reents, Glenwood ... (3) Bryan Hellerman, Parkers Prairie
Heat 2 – (1) Trevor Saurer, Dalton ... (2) Travis Scott, Montevideo ... (3) Jeff Frey, Ogilivie
A feature – (1) Hellerman, Parkers Prairie ... (2) Bailey Rosch, Alexandria ... (3) Carson Miller, Carlos
WISSOTA Short Trackers
Heat 1 – (1) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade ... (2) Blayne Sweet, Sauk Centre ... (3) Nic Hiles, Miltona
Heat 2 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar ... (2) Kevin Wahl, Fergus Falls ... (3) Christian Kast, Fairmount, N.D.
A feature – (1) Kampsen, Belgrade ... (2) Rohner, Willmar ... (3) Wahl, Fergus Falls
