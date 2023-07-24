Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Viking Speedway: Travis Engebretson races to victory and $1,000 prize

Engebretson won the Midwest Mods Special

EP Sports
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 4:01 PM

ALEXANDRIA - Travis Engebretson of Cyrus, MN won the Midwest Mods Special's 15-lap race on Saturday night at the Viking Speedway.

He was one of five race winners for the evening as Jason Thoennes (Garfield, MN) won the Modifieds feautre; Brad Lorentz (Eagle Bend, MN) won the Street Stock feautre; Trevor Saurer (Dalton, MN) won the Super Stock feautre, and Nic Hiles (Miltona, MN) won the Short Trackers feautre.

The speedway's next races will be this Saturday for the Hall of Fame event featuring races from the same categories.

Top-5 Finishers from July 22, 2023:

Midwest Mods: 1. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 2. Corey Storck, Morris; 3. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 4. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 5. Taylor Bitzan, Brandon.

Modifieds: 1. Jason Thoennes, Garfield; 2. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 3. Brandon Copp, Brule, WI; 4. Brendan Blascyk, Hoffman; 5. Josh Thoennes, Nelson.

Street Stock: 1. Brad Lorentz, Eagle Bend; 2. Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend; 3. Jim Williams, DeGraff; 4. Russell Carlson, Motevideo; 5. Davey Kruchten.

Super Stock: 1. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 2. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 3. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 4. Matthew Larson, Lake Elmo; 5. Karter Reents, Glenwood.

Short Trackers: 1. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 2. Jeff Rohner, Willmar; 3. Kole Kampsen, Belgrade; 4. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton, ND; 5. Blayne Sweet, Sauk Centre.

By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
