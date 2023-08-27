Viking Speedway: Taylor Bitzan locks up Midwest Mods division

ALEXANDRIA - Taylor Bitzan of Brandon knew he'd have to put it all together on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, to win the Midwest Mods season points title at Viking Speedway.

He came into the night tied with Shawn Olson of Alexandria with 1,076 points in the Midwest Mods season points behind Ron Saurer of Dalton, who led the division with 1,089 points coming into the season championship.

For most of Saturday's feature, Olson controlled the lead. But after a restart with two laps left, Bitzan made his move and took the checkered flag to win the Midwest Mods feature and win the season points title.

"I just had to try something," Bitzan said. "I started on the top on the previous restarts, and Shawn did a good job holding me off. I didn't get rattled, and I made something happen [on the final restart]."

Taylor Bitzan races to first place finish in the Midwest Mods feature on Aug. 26, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

This was Bitzan's third feature win of the season, and he had eight overall top-five finishes.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs," Bitzan said. "Earlier in the year, we ran pretty good, but the middle of the season has been pretty tough. But lately, it's been running good."

Bitzan finishes the season with 1,188 points, beating out Olson by five points and Saurer by 13. Saurer finished seventh on the night.

"I have no words for it," Bitzan said about winning the Midwest Mods season points title. "It's just all smiles. It's awesome. I have a great team. Our guys work hard."

Bitzan is a Brandon-Evansville alum (2018) who is a member of the boys basketball program's 1,000-point club . He's also an assistant for the Ashby-Brandon-Evansville Bolts football program.

Taylor isn't the only Bitzan who is a season points champion this year at Viking Speedway.

Dustin Bitzan won the Modifieds division by taking fourth in the feature on Saturday. Brady Gerdes won the feature.

Dustin Bitzan finished the season with 1,083 points. He won two Modifieds features this year and had seven overall top-five finishes.

Jason Thoennes came in second in the division with 1,051 points, while Gerdes finished third with 945 points. Gerdes won three features this season.

With a Super Stock feature win on Saturday, Trevor Saurer of Dalton put an exclamation mark on his season title-winning year. Saurer won three features this season and had 11 overall top-five finishes. Saurer finished the season with 1,235 points.

Matt Miller of Glenwood earned second this season with 1,194 points, and Karter Reents of Glenwood earned third with 1,182 points.

Justin Vogel of Brooten won the Street Stock feature on Saturday. This was his fourth feature win of the season.

Jim Williams of DeGraff finished as the season points champion in the Street Stock division. He finished with 1,133 points. He had one win and seven overall top-five finishes.

JJ Nieuwbeerta of Alexandria finished second on the year with 1,103 points, while Roger Berkness of Eagle Bend finished third with 1,080 points.

Kole Kampsen had a dominant season in the Short Trackers division. He finished the season with 1,259 points after racking up four wins and 11 overall top-five finishes.

Kevin Wahl of Fergus Falls came in second on the year with 1,178 points, while Tristan Raths of Donnelly finished third overall with 1,109 points.

Jeff Rohner of Willmar won the Short Trackers feature on Saturday, his second feature win of the year.

This year's finals races at Viking Speedway is the Labor Day Special on Sept. 2-3, 2023.

2023 SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURES -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Taylor Bitzan, Brandon; 2. Shawn Olson, Alexandria; 3. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 4. Josh Muzik, Brandon; 5. Shane Howell, Buffalo

MODIFIEDS - 1. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 2. Jason Thoennes, Garfield; 3. Danny Beyer, Elrosa; 4. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 5. Brendan Blascyk, Hoffman

STREET STOCK - 1. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 2. Davey Krutchen, Glenwood; 3. Joe Martin, Willmar; 4. Jim Williams, DeGraff; 5. Jacob Aarhus, Canby

SUPER STOCK - 1. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 2. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 3. Travis Scott, Montevideo; 4. Trent Brutger, Watkins; 5. Matt Miller, Glenwood

SHORT TRACKERS - 1. Jeff Rohner, Willmar; 2. Kevin Wahl, Fergus Falls; 3. Kole Kampsen, Belgrade; 4. Carter Matthews, Clearbrook; 5. Andy Booke, Wahpeton, ND

2023 SEASON POINTS STANDINGS (TOP-FIVE FINISHERS) -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Taylor Bitzan, Brandon, 1,888 points; 2. Shawn Olson, Alexandria, 1,183 points; 3. Ron Saurer, Dalton, 1,175 points; 4. Tanner Bitzan, Brandon, 1,136 points; 5. Josh Muzik, Brandon, 1,115 points

MODIFIEDS - 1. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon, 1,083 points; 2. Jason Thoennes, Garfield, 1,051 points; 3. Brady Gerdes, Villard, 945 points; 4. Brendan Blascyk, Hoffman, 914 points; 5. Brett Hoium, Villard, 874 points

STREET STOCK - 1. Jim Williams, DeGraff, 1,133 points; 2. JJ Nieuwbeerta, Alexandria, 1,103 points; 3. Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend, 1,080 points; 4. Derek Wettstein, Little Falls, 1,004 points; 5. Davey Krutchen, Glenwood, 987 points

SUPER STOCK - 1. Trevor Saurer, Dalton, 1,235 points; 2. Matt Miller, Glenwood, 1,194 points; 3. Karter Reents, Glenwood, 1,182 points; 4. Bailey Rosch, Alexandria, 1,118 points; 5. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria, 999 points