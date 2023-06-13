Viking Speedway: Taylor Bitzan earns second win in 2023 Midwest Mods

ALEXANDRIA - Brandon native Taylor Bitzan earned his second Midwest Mods win of the season on June 10, 2023, on what was “Kids Night.”

He beat out points leaders Travis Engebretson (Cyrus), while Alexandria native Shawn Nelson earned third.

Engebretson leads the Midwest Mods points race with 406, but Bitzan is right on his tail with 404 points and Olson, along with Dalton native Ron Saurer, aren’t too far behind here early this season. Olson has 399 points, while Saurer has 397.

Belgrade native Kole Kampsen is off to the short trackers as he won his third feature on Saturday. He has 439 points and leads by 54 points.

Nic Hiles (Miltona) finished second on Saturday, followed by Jeff Rohner (Willmar).

Glenwood native Davey Kruchten earned his first win over the season in the street stock feature by beating out second-place finisher Jim Williams (DeGraff), who is the points leader with 335.

Roger Berkness (Eagle Bend), JJ Nieuwbeerta, and Justin Vogel round out the top four in the points race and are within nine points of Williams.

In the Wissota Mods, Justin Froemming of Alexandria edged out Brady Gerdes of Villard and Brendan Blascyk of Hoffman.

This is Froemming’s second win of the season.

Jason Thoennes of Garfield leads the points race with 402, while Gerdes has 396.

Rouding out the races from June 10, Glenwood native Matt Miller won the Super Stock feature. Dalton native Trevor Saurer came in second, while Alexandria native Bailey Rosch finished third.

Sauruer leads the points race with 406, while Miller and fellow Glenwood native Karter Reents are tied for second at 396.

The upcoming weekend of races are the final ones in the month on June since the Rev’D up Country Fest will take place at Viking Speedway on June 24, 2023.

It’ll be “Napa Night Free Grandstands” at this coming weekend’s races.

TOP-FIVE FINISHERS FROM JUNE 10, 2023, RACES -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Taylor Bitzan (Brandon), 2. Travis Engebretson (Cyrus); 3. Shawn Olson (Alexandria); 4. Tanner Bitzan (Brandon); 5. Ron Saurer (Dalton)

WISSOTA MODS - 1. Justin Froemming (Alexandria); 2. Brady Gerdes (Villard); 3. Brendan Blascyk (Hoffman); 4. Brett Hoium (Villard); 5. Josh Thoennes (Nelson)

STREET STOCK - 1. Davey Krutchen (Glenwood); 2. Jim Williams (DeGraff); 3. Roger Berkness (Eagle Bend); 4. Derek Wettstein (Little Falls); 5. Bryan Crandall (Herman)

SUPER STOCK - 1. Matt Miller (Glenwood); 2. Trevor Saurer (Dalton); 3. Bailey Rosch (Alexandria); 4. Carson Miller (Carlos); 5. Karter Reents (Glenwood)

SHORT TRACKERS - 1. Kole Kampsen (Belgrade); 2. Nic Hiles (Miltona); 3. Jeff Rohner (Willmar); 4. Kevin Wahl (Fergus Falls); 5. Joey Crouse (Alexandria)