Viking Speedway: Ryan Mikkelson wins Late Model Special feature

ALEXANDRIA - On Late Model Special night on Saturday, July 15, 2023, it was an Alexandria native who found his way to victory lane in the Wissota Late Model feature at Viking Speedway.

In the 15* car, Ryan Mikkelson took the first-place finish, beating out Dave Mass of East Bethel and Don Shaw of Ham Lake.

This race was one of five on the night as the night also included Midwest Mods, Street Stock, Super Stock, and Short Trackers features.

In the Midwest Mods feature, Brandon native Josh Muzik earned a win over Travis Engebretson of Cyrus and Shawn Olson of Alexandria, while Roger Berkness of Eagle Bend won the Street Stock feature over JJ Nieuwbeerta of Alexandria and Davey Krutchen of Glenwood.

Matt Miller of Glenwood won the Super Stock feature by beating out Trevor Saurer of Dalton and Jordan Henkenmeyer of Sauk Rapids, while Willmar native Jeff Rohner won the Short Trackers feature ahead of Kole Kampsen of Belgrade and Kevin Wahl of Fergus Falls.

Saturday, July 22, 2023, is a regular race night at Viking Speedway.

VIKING SPEEDWAY TOP-FIVE FINISHES FROM JULY 15, 2023 -

WISSOTA LATE MODEL - 1. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 2. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 3. Don Shaw, Ham Lake; 4. Nick Panitzke, Lonsdale; 5. Josh Zimpel, Braham

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Josh Muzik, Brandon; 2. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 3. Shawn Olson, Alexandria; 4. Tanner Bitzan, Brandon; 5. Ron Saurer, Dalton

STREET STOCK - 1. Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend; 2. JJ Nieuwbeerta, Alexandria; 3. Davey Krutchen, Glenwood; 4. Derek Wettstein, Little Falls; 5. Joe Martin, Willmar

SUPER STOCK - 1. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 2. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 3. Jordan Henkenmeyer, Sauk Rapids; 4. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 5. Karter Reents, Glenwood