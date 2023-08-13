Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Viking Speedway: Familiar names win Saturday's features

Familiar faces earned key wins on Saturday as the season's end approaches.

Dustin Bitzan Wissota Mods-DSC_7724.JPG
Dustin Bitzan turns a corner en route to winning the Wissota Mods feature at Viking Speedway on July 1, 2023. Bitzan won the feature again on Aug. 12, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 4:06 PM

Dustin Bitzan of Brandon sits atop the Viking Speedway WISSOTA Mods division after earning his second feature win of the season on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

This win came on Moonshine Mod Tour night. Bitzan beat out Brady Gerdes of Villard, and Zach Johnson of Lowry.

Bitzan leads the division as the season championship nears. He has 985 points, while Jason Thoennes of Garfield has 945, and Gerdes has 834.

Dustin Bitzan was one of many familiar faces who found his way to victory lane on Saturday.

Along with Dustin Bitzan, Tanner Bitzan of Brandon, Justin Vogel of Brooten, Matt Miller of Glenwood, and Matthew Dittman of Lake Lillian earned feature wins on Saturday.

Vogel earned his third Street Stock feature win of the season on Saturday. Braden Brauer of Eyota finished in second, while Ryan Satter took third.

Jim Williams of DeGraff is the Street Stock points leader with 1,034, while Roger Berkness of Eagle Bend is in second with 1,012, and JJ Nieuwbeerta is in third place with 1,010.

Tanner Bitzan won his second Midwest Mods feature of the year by beating out points leader Ron Saurer of Dalton and Taylor Bitzan of Brandon, who is second in the points race.

Saurer has 1,089 points this season, while Taylor Bitzan and Shawn Olson of Alexandria are tied for second at 1,076 points.

Miller won his third Super Stock feature on Saturday by beating out Trevor Saurer of Dalton and Karter Reents of Glenwood.

Trevor Saurer is the season points leader with 1,124. Miller is in second place with 1,099 points, and Reents is in third place with 1,076 points.

Dittman won his first Short Trackers feature on Saturday. He finished ahead of points leader Kole Kampsen of Belgrade and Kevin Wahl of Fergus Falls.

Kampsen has 1,157 points this season, while Wahl has 1,072 points and is ahead of Nic Hiles of Miltona, who has 1,025 points, and Tristan Raths of Donnelly, who has 1,024 points.

The next set of races at Viking Speedway is the Season Championship on Aug. 26, 2023. The evening of races will also serve as Kids Night since that night of festivities (Aug. 5, 2023) got postponed due to heavy rain in that night’s forecast.

TOP-FIVE FINISHERS FROM AUG. 12, 2023 RACES -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Tanner Bitzan, Brandon; 2. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 3. Taylor Bitzan, Brandon; 4. Justin Froemming, Alexandria; 5. Tayten Blascyk, Kensington

WISSOTA MODS - 1. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 2. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 3. Zach Johnson, Lowry; 4. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 5. Justin Froemming, Alexandria

WISSOTA STREET STOCK - 1. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 2. Braden Brauer, Eyota; 3. Ryan Satter, Ryan Satter, Dent; 4. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 5. Jim Williams, DeGraff

WISSOTA SUPER STOCK - 1. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 2. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 3. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 4. Travis Vanderby, Alexandria; 5. Trent Brutger, Watkins

SHORT TRACKERS - 1. Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian; 2. Kole Kampsen, Belgrade; 3. Kevin Wahl, Fergus Falls; 4. Travis Roush, New York Mills; 5. Tristan Raths, Donnelly

