Viking Speedway: Dustin Bitzan headlines Saturday feature winners

ALEXANDRIA - It was a big night for Dustin Bitzan and Blayne Sweet on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Viking Speedway, as they won the headline races and both won their first races of the season.

On Paz Excavating Modified Special and Short Tracker Special night, Bitzan won the $1,200 grand prize for winning the Wissota Mods feature, while Sweet won the Short Tracker feature and won $300 for doing so.

Blayne Sweet (28S) crosses the finish line to win the Short Trackers feature at Viking Speedway on July 1, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Bitzan, who is from Brandon, beat out runner-up Brady Gerdes of Villard and third-place finisher Justin Froemming of Alexandria. Bitzan is the season points leader with 598 points, while Jason Thoennes of Garfield is in second with 561 points, and Brendan Blascyk of Hoffman is in third with 549 points.

Sweet beat out runner-up Jeff Rohner (from Willmar) and third-place finisher Kevin Wahl (from Fergus Falls) to win the Short Trackers feature. This is Sweet’s first win of the season and his second top-five finish.

Kole Kampsen of Belgrade has won three Short Trackers features this season and is in first place in the season points race with 634 points, while Tristan Raths is in second place with 573 points, and Wahl is in third with 572 points.

Jim Williams races to a first-place finish in the Street Stock feature at Viking Speedway on July 1, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

All feature winners on Saturday were first-time winners at Viking Speedway this season.

Jim Williams of DeGraff won his first Street Stock feature of the season and beat out runner-up Davey Kruchten of Glenwood and third-place finisher Roger Berkness of Eagle Bend in the Street Stock feature on Saturday. Williams is the points leader on the season with 544, while Berkness is in second with 526, and JJ Nieuwbeerta is in third place with 518 points.

17-year-old Tayten Blascyk earned his first feature win over of the season in the Midwest Mods. The Kensington native beat out runner-up Taylor Bitzan of Brandon and third-place finisher Shawn Olson of Alexandria.

17-year-old Tayten Blascyk celebrates in victory lane after winning the Midwest Mods feature at Viking Speedway on July 1, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Taylor Bitzan is the season points leader in the Midwest Mods with 597 points, but Olson and Cyrus native Travis Engebretson are just behind him with 596 points, and a handful of drivers aren’t too far off of them as well.

Rounding out the winners on the night, Russell Kostreba of Zimmerman won the Super Stock feature and beat out runner-up Ryan Kostreba of Elk River and third-place finisher Karter Reents of Glenwood.

Reents is the season points leader in the Super Stock with 604 points, while Trevor Sauer of Dalton is in second place with 599 points, and Matt Miller of Glenwood is in third with 596 points.

This night of races on Saturday was the fifth night of racing this season and the first in two weeks since the Rev’D Up Country Fest took place at the speedway on June 24, 2023.

Russell Kostreba turns a corner during a race on July 1, 2023, at Viking Speedway. Kostreba won the feature that night. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Saturday, July 8, 2023, is Fallen Lineman Race night at the speedway. Heats start at 6:30 p.m., and the feature races start at around 8 p.m.

1 / 5: Blayne Sweet celebrates in victory lane after winning the Short Trackers feature at Viking Speedway on July 1, 2023. 2 / 5: Dustin Bitzan turns a corner en route to winning the Wissota Mods feature at Viking Speedway on July 1, 2023. 3 / 5: Russell Kostreba celebrates in victory lane after winning the Super Stock feature at Viking Speedway on July 1, 2023. 4 / 5: Jim Williams celebrates in victory lane after winning the Street Stock feature at Viking Speedway on July 1, 2023. 5 / 5: Tayten Blascyk wraps around a corner during a Midwest Mods feature race on July 1, 2023, at Viking Speedway.

Paz Excavating Modified Special and Short Tracker Special Night Top-Five Finishers -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Tayten Blascyk (Kensington); 2. Taylor Bitzan (Brandon); 3. Shawn Olson (Alexandria); 4. Tanner Bitzan (Brandon); 5. Josh Muzik (Brandon)

WISSOTA MODS - 1. Dustin Bitzan (Brandon); 2. Brady Gerdes (Villard); 3. Justin Froemming (Alexandria); 4. Brett Hoium (Villard); 5. Brendan Blascyk (Hoffman)

STREET STOCK - 1. Jim Williams (DeGraff); 2. Davey Kructhen (Glenwood); 3. Roger Berkness (Eagle Bend); 4. JJ Nieuwbeerta (Alexandria); 5. Dustin Karl (Osakis)

SUPER STOCK - 1. Russell Kostreba (Zimmerman), 2. Ryan Kostreba (Elk River); 3. Karter Reents (Glendwood); 4. Matt Miller (Glenwood); 5. Trevor Saurer (Dalton)