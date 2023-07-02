Viking Speedway: Dustin Bitzan headlines Saturday feature winners
Bitzan won his first Wissota Mods feature of the season on Saturday.
ALEXANDRIA - It was a big night for Dustin Bitzan and Blayne Sweet on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Viking Speedway, as they won the headline races and both won their first races of the season.
On Paz Excavating Modified Special and Short Tracker Special night, Bitzan won the $1,200 grand prize for winning the Wissota Mods feature, while Sweet won the Short Tracker feature and won $300 for doing so.
Bitzan, who is from Brandon, beat out runner-up Brady Gerdes of Villard and third-place finisher Justin Froemming of Alexandria. Bitzan is the season points leader with 598 points, while Jason Thoennes of Garfield is in second with 561 points, and Brendan Blascyk of Hoffman is in third with 549 points.
Sweet beat out runner-up Jeff Rohner (from Willmar) and third-place finisher Kevin Wahl (from Fergus Falls) to win the Short Trackers feature. This is Sweet’s first win of the season and his second top-five finish.
Kole Kampsen of Belgrade has won three Short Trackers features this season and is in first place in the season points race with 634 points, while Tristan Raths is in second place with 573 points, and Wahl is in third with 572 points.
All feature winners on Saturday were first-time winners at Viking Speedway this season.
Jim Williams of DeGraff won his first Street Stock feature of the season and beat out runner-up Davey Kruchten of Glenwood and third-place finisher Roger Berkness of Eagle Bend in the Street Stock feature on Saturday. Williams is the points leader on the season with 544, while Berkness is in second with 526, and JJ Nieuwbeerta is in third place with 518 points.
17-year-old Tayten Blascyk earned his first feature win over of the season in the Midwest Mods. The Kensington native beat out runner-up Taylor Bitzan of Brandon and third-place finisher Shawn Olson of Alexandria.
Taylor Bitzan is the season points leader in the Midwest Mods with 597 points, but Olson and Cyrus native Travis Engebretson are just behind him with 596 points, and a handful of drivers aren’t too far off of them as well.
Rounding out the winners on the night, Russell Kostreba of Zimmerman won the Super Stock feature and beat out runner-up Ryan Kostreba of Elk River and third-place finisher Karter Reents of Glenwood.
Reents is the season points leader in the Super Stock with 604 points, while Trevor Sauer of Dalton is in second place with 599 points, and Matt Miller of Glenwood is in third with 596 points.
This night of races on Saturday was the fifth night of racing this season and the first in two weeks since the Rev’D Up Country Fest took place at the speedway on June 24, 2023.
Saturday, July 8, 2023, is Fallen Lineman Race night at the speedway. Heats start at 6:30 p.m., and the feature races start at around 8 p.m.
Paz Excavating Modified Special and Short Tracker Special Night Top-Five Finishers -
MIDWEST MODS - 1. Tayten Blascyk (Kensington); 2. Taylor Bitzan (Brandon); 3. Shawn Olson (Alexandria); 4. Tanner Bitzan (Brandon); 5. Josh Muzik (Brandon)
WISSOTA MODS - 1. Dustin Bitzan (Brandon); 2. Brady Gerdes (Villard); 3. Justin Froemming (Alexandria); 4. Brett Hoium (Villard); 5. Brendan Blascyk (Hoffman)
STREET STOCK - 1. Jim Williams (DeGraff); 2. Davey Kructhen (Glenwood); 3. Roger Berkness (Eagle Bend); 4. JJ Nieuwbeerta (Alexandria); 5. Dustin Karl (Osakis)
SUPER STOCK - 1. Russell Kostreba (Zimmerman), 2. Ryan Kostreba (Elk River); 3. Karter Reents (Glendwood); 4. Matt Miller (Glenwood); 5. Trevor Saurer (Dalton)
SHORT TRACKERS - 1. Blayne Sweet (Sauk Centre); 2. Jeff Rohner (Willmar); 3. Kevin Wahl (Fergus Falls); 4. Andy Booke (Wahpeton, ND); 5. Tristan Raths (Donnelly)
