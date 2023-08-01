Viking Speedway: Carlson, Gerdes, Nieuwbeerta, Crouse, and Hiles, win Hall of Fame night features

It was Hall of Fame night at Viking Speedway on July 29, 2023, as Jon Stepan and Jeff Wildung were elected into the Viking Speedway Hall of Fame on the night.

As for the feature races, Jon Carlson of Brandon won the Midwest Mods over Shawn Olson of Alexandria and Tanner Bitzan of Brandon.

In the Wissota Mods, Brady Gerdes earned another win by beating out Trevor Saurer of Elizabeth and Justin Froemming of Alexandria.

In the Street Stock feature, JJ Nieuwbeerta of Alexandria took the top spot, while Braden Brauer of Eyota, and Derek Wettstein of Little Falls took second and third place, respectively.

In the Super Stock feature, Jeff Crouse of Alexandria beat out Trevor Saurer of Dalton and Trenton Brutger of Watkins.

Rounding out the features on the night, Nic Hiles of Miltona won the Short Trackers feature, while Jeff Rohner of Willmar came in second, and Kevin Wahl of Fergus Falls came in third.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, is Kids Night at Viking Speedway.

TOP-FIVE FINISHERS FROM HALL OF FAME NIGHT -

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS - 1. Jon Carlson, Brandon; 2. Shawn Olson, Alexandria; 3. Tanner Bitzan, Brandon; 4. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 5. Taylor Bitzan, Brandon

WISSOTA MODS - 1. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 2. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 3. Justin Froemming, Alexandria; 4. Josh Thoenne, Nelson; 5. Brett Hoium, Villard

STREET STOCK - 1. JJ Nieuwbeerta, Alexandria; 2. Braden Brauer, Eyota; 3. Derek Wettstein, Little Falls; 4, Wade Bergerud, Dalton; 5. Davey Krutchen, Glenwood

SUPER STOCK - 1. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 2. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 3. Trenton Brutger, Watkins; 4. Bailey Rosch, Alexandria; 5. Bryan Hellerman, Parkers Prairie

SHORT TRACKERS - 1. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 2. Jeff Rohner, Willmar; 3. Kevin Wahl, Fergus Falls; 4. Kole Kampsen, Belgrade; 5. Andy Booke, Wahpeton, ND