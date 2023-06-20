Viking Speedway: Bayer, Satter, Rosch, Hiles, and Tanner Bitzan win features

ALEXANDRIA - In the finals races of the month of June, Tanner Bitzan, Ryan Satter, Bailey Rosch, Danny Beyer, and Nic Hiles earned victories at Viking Speedway on June 17, 2023, at Viking Speedway.

Bayer, an Elrosa native, beat out Dustin Bitzan of Brandon and Brett Hoium of Villard in the Wissota Mods feature.

Jason Thoennes is the points leader in the Wissota Mods with 497 points, while Dustin Bitzan is in second with 486, and Brendan Blasyck of Hoffman is third with 453.

Tanner Bitzan, a Brandon native, earned his first win of the season in the Midwest Mods by holding off Haley Lee of Starbuck, and Ron Saurer of Dalton.

Travis Engebretson of Cyrus, is the points leader in the Midwest Mods with 504, while Saurer is in second with 499, Shawn Olson of Alexandria is in third with 494, and Taylor Bitzan is in fourth at 491.

Satter, a Dent native, finished ahead of Eyota native, Kolton Brauer in the Street Stock, while Paynesville native Dominick Platow finished third.

DeGraff native, Jim Williams, leads the way in the Street Stock points race with 434 points, while Roger Berkness of Eagle Bend is in second with 425, and Alexandria native JJ Nieuwbeerta is in third with 421 points.

In the super stock feature, Rosch beat out Glenwood natives Karter Reents and Matt Miller. Trever Saurer of Dalton is in first in the points race with 504, while Reents sits at second with 502, and Miller is third with 498,

Hiles, a Miltona native, beat out points leader Kole Kampsen in the Short Trackers feature, while Jeff Rohner of Willmar took third.

Kampsen leads the points race with 545, while Tristan Raths sits in second with 478, and Kevin Wahl of Fergus Falls is in third with 470.

There is no racing on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with the Rev’D Up Country Fest in town, but races do resume on July 1, 2023, with the JetLine Sales & Service Modified Special & Short Track Special.

TOP-FIVE FINISHERS FROM JUNE 17, 2023, RACES -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Tanner Bitzan, Brandon; 2. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 3. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 4.Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 5. Shawn Olson, Alexandria

WISSOTA MODS - 1. Danny Beyer, Elrosa; 2. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 3. Brett Hoium, Villard; 4. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 5. Jason Thoennes, Garfield

STREET STOCK - 1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Kolton Brauer, Eyota; 3. Dominick Platow, Paynesville; 4. Jim Williams, DeGraff; 5. Scott Horn, Deer Creek

SUPER STOCK - 1. Bailey Rosch, Alexandria; 2. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 3. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 4. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 5. Travis Scott, Montevideo