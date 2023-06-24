Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Try Sled Hockey event set for July 10 at the RCC

The event is free and runs from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on July 10.

EP Sports
By Sam Stuve
Today at 6:15 AM

ALEXANDRIA - HOPE Inc. Adaptive Sports and Recreation and the Minnesota Sled Hockey Association are headed to the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria on July 10, 2023, for a “Try Sled Hockey” event.

The event is open to anyone who wants to try sled hockey and runs from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the event, and coaches will be on-site to teach participants how to play Sled Hockey. Equipment will be provided as well.

For more information, email info@hopeinc.org or call (701)-866-9002.

Note: The information for this story was provided by the Alexandria Area Hockey Association.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
