Sports

Track and field: Osakis alum Carter Grove makes USTFCCCA All-Academic team

Carter Grove just completed his junior year and has earned yet another academic honor.

grove_carter_23tf.JPG
Carter Grove
Photo Contributed by Saint John's Athletics - Paul Middlestaedt
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 7:33 PM

OSAKIS - The accolades keep on rolling in for Osakis alum Carter Grove. Grove is a cross country and track and field student-athlete who is heading into his senior year at Saint John’s University in Collegeville.

Grove, who is a computer science major, was one of five Johnnies who was named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic team, according to a Thursday, July 13, 2023, press release from Saint John’s University.

According to the press release, a student-athlete qualifies for
USTFCCCA All-Academic Track and Field Team if they compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher in the school year and met the athletic standards of qualifying for the NCAA Division III Indoor or Outdoor Championships or if they finished either the indoor or outdoor season in the top 50 in a specific event or if they cracked the top 35 in a relay event on the NCAA pop list.

Grove was one of four Johnnies to earn this honor for the 2022-23 season, as Brett Hague (Brainerd), Brady Labine (Detroit Lakes), Max Lelwica (Brainerd), and Lloyd Young (Bloomington), also earned a spot on the USTFCCCA All-Academic team.

In the 2022-23 season, Grove earned CSC Academic All-American honors and won the MIAC Elite 22 Award .

