Track and field: Minnewaska teams earn multiple top-six finishes in Thursday's meet

The Minnewaska track and field teams had solid days out at the New London-Spicer invite as the girls team took third place with 75 points while the boys took fifth with 69 points out of seven teams.

Annandale won the boys meet with 120 points, while Eden Valley-Watkins had 172.

Minnewaska had wins on each side as James Ward, Zachary Palmer, Nick Ankeny, and Maeson Tank won the 4x800 (9:11.01) on the boys side, while Lauryn Ankeny won the girls 1600m (5:50.36).

The boys had second place finishes in the 4x200 relay with Carter Meyer, Josh Hippe, Owen Meulebroeck, and Kaiden Harvey (1:40.77) and Jayce Kovarik on the pole vault (10’0).

On the girls side, McKenzie Luetmer took second in the 400 (1:05.11), while Dacia Fleury took second in the 300m hurdles (52.07), and Jayda Kolstoe finished second in the shot put (35’1.5). The Lakers finished in second in the 4x400 relay with Tegan Stark, Fleury and Ankeny (4:30.00) and in the 4x800 with Kiearra Wilmes, Stark, Luetmer, and Ankeny (10:40.90).

Minnewaska hosts a meet on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Annandale, 120.5; 2. Litchfield, 105.5; 3. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 95; 4. Dassel-Cokato, 74; 5. Minnewaska, 69.5; 6. New London-Spicer, 45.5; 7. Melrose Area, 42.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Eden Valley-Watkins, 172; 2. Litchfield, 92; 3. Minnewaska, 75; 4. Dassel-Cokato, 60; 5. Annandale, 57; 6. New London-Spicer, 53; 7. Melrose Area, 41

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-SIX INDIVIDUAL FINISHES - 100m - Carter Meyer, T6th, 11.89; 800m - Maeson Tank, 3rd, 2:04.32; James Ward, 4th, 2:26.93; 1600m - Nick Ankeny, 4th, 5:12.66; 3200m - Zachary Palmer, 4th, 12:08.75; Ian Mills, 6th, 12:22.97; 300m - Hunter Stadsvold, 4th, 46.67; Owen Meulebroeck, 6th, 48.31; 4x100 - Carter Meyer, Josh Hippe, Conner Stein, Kaiden Harvey, 5th, 49.11; 4x200 - Carter Meyer, Josh Hippe, Owen Meulebroeck, Kaiden Harvey, 2nd, 1:40.77; 4x400 - Nick Ankeny, Jayce Kovarik, James Ward, Maeson Tank, 4th, 3:49.54, 4th; 4x800 - James Ward, Zachary Palmer, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 1st, 9:11.01; Pole Vault - Jayce Kovarik, 2nd, 10’0; Conner Stein, 5th, 6’6; Triple Jump - Nick Ankeny, 6th, 36’10

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-SIX INDIVIDUAL FINISHES - 100m - Mya Lindemann, 4th, 13.31; 200m - Mya Lindemann, 5th, 28.07; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 1:05.11; Teagan Stark, 4th, 1:07.24; 1600m - Lauryn Ankeny, 1st, 5:50.36; 3200m - Kiearra Wilmes, 6th, 13:49.31; 300m hurdles - Dacia Fleury, 2nd, 52.07; 4x100 - Alannah Christensen, 6th, 55.86; 4x200 - Alannah Christensen, Alia Randt, Payton Andreas, Lyla Stadtherr, 4th, 2:02.44; 4x400 - Tegan Stark, Dacia Fleury, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 4:30.00; 4x800 - Kiearra Wilmes, Teagan Stark, McKenzie Luetmer, Lauryn Ankeny, 10:40.90, 2nd; Brooke Kolstoe, Piper Citrowske-Lee, Makena Thoen, Elsey Hagen, 3rd, 11:34.02; Shot Put - Jayda Kolstoe, 2nd, 35’1.5; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 3rd, 96’10; Triple Jump - McKenzie Luetmer, 4th, 31’4;