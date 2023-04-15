Track and field: Alexandria alums Aleah Miller and Will Heydt off to great starts in college

ALEXANDRIA — This is a look at how some area athletes are doing at their respective colleges or in their athletic careers. Similar pieces will run periodically through the fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Alexandria alums Aleah Miller and Will Heydt are off to great starts to their college careers in track and field.

Miller is a freshman at North Dakota State, and she runs on the track and field team along with the cross country team.

Recently, Miller has run in the 800m dash and 1500m run, along with being in the 4x400m relay to begin the outdoor season. At the USF Bulls Invitational on March 18, she placed ninth in the 1500m (4:35.52) and eighth as a part of the 4x400m relay team (3:55.94).

At the Mike Fanelli Track Classic, she placed 32nd in the 800m (2:16.19), and 19th in the 1500m (4:34.37).

Miller had a strong indoor season as she was on the first place team in the distance medley relay 4000m relay team at the Bison Open on Feb. 4 (12:07.52) and at the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships (ran the 1200m leg) on Feb. 26 (11:49.32).

Miller ran the mile four times in the indoor season and placed in the top-five three times, including a fifth-place finish at the conference championship meet. She also finished fourth in the 800m dash at the Bison Open (2:16.18).

In the indoor season for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Will Heydt, a freshman, placed in the top eight in the triple jump in all eight meets he competed in, including the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Championship meet on Feb. 26, 2023, where he placed eighth.

Alexandria's Will Heydt jumps during a home meet on May 3, 2022. Heydt is now a freshman at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

He won the triple jump at The Opener on Dec. 10 (13.96m), the Twin Ports Open on Jan. 21 (13.84m), and the Jack Johnson Classic on Jan. 28 (13.94m).

He also competed in the long jump this winter and placed in the top four in five of the six meets he competed in. His best finish came in The Opener, where he placed second (6.49m).

To open the outdoor season, he won the triple jump at the St. Thomas Tomcat Invitational on April 7, 2023 (13.99m), while also taking fourth as a part of the 4x100m relay (43.36) and 34th in the 100m dash (11.85).

