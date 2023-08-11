The legacy of volleyball coach Denise Anderson lives on

ALEXANDRIA — Denise Anderson moved to Colorado in 1998, but 25 years later, her name still elicits tones of profound gratitude, reverence, and love in the area.

Her legacy as an Alexandria area volleyball coach and mentor remains as strong as ever, her influence manifested in the athletes and coaches who kindled their passions for the sport under her tutelage.

“She altered the course of my life,” Teryl Urke said.

Urke was a member of the famous 1995 Alexandria High School (then Jefferson High School) volleyball team that won the state championship and completed the season without losing a single set, a well-nigh impossible feat.

But that somewhat typifies who Anderson was to many of her players - a catalyst for things they hadn’t even dreamed of.

The beginning of Anderson’s coaching career in 1980 coincided with the dawning of a new age for women’s sports. Many of the young women Anderson coached in those early years were the daughters of women who’d never had the chance to compete in high school or college. And to see their daughters rise to heights unseen and be afforded opportunities for scholarships and state titles was a deeply shared joy.

And for many of the former athletes, Anderson’s aspirations formed the foundation for some of their greatest memories.

Anderson was named this year's Cardinal Athletic Foundation Hall of Fame Honoree.

Building the foundation

In 1989 Anderson and her husband began to formulate plans for a Junior Olympic volleyball program (JO) in Alexandria - the first of its kind in the city. Her older daughter, Pam, was part of a JO in Fargo, and Anderson noticed that those Fargo teams always beat her Alexandria teams. The reason, she discovered, was because all those girls played with one another year-round on both the high school and JO teams. On the court, they shared a drive, a bond, and a commonality refined by countless hours together in the gym.

Anderson’s passion and hope for Alexandria volleyball motivated her to commit to creating something similar in Douglas County. Joining her in the endeavor was her husband, Mike, and she credits her numerous assistant coaches for help making the dream come true. The program started small with just a seventh and 8th-grade team, which her younger daughter, Marni, participated in. But by the mid-90s the JO had helped create the juggernaut that was the ‘95 state championship team.

The 1995 Alexandria volleyball team completed a perfect season, going 28-0 and winning every game in those matches on the way to winning the Class AA state title during a time when there were just two classes in Minnesota volleyball. Team members were (back, left to right) Carol Hughes, Marni Anderson, JoAnna Bursch, Andrea Thul, Teryl Townsend, Sarah Ekdahl, head coach Denise Anderson, (front row) Jessica Anderson, Kelly Doss, Robyn Koehler, Lindsay Battey, Erica Snyder and Stef Snyder. Not pictured is Lyssa Miller, who was brought up from the junior varsity team that year to complete the state-tournament roster. (Contributed photo)

The legendary coach looks back fondly on those JO teams - all their trips around the country to places like San Jose, CA; Albuquerque, NM; Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX.

On those long trips across the country, a group of young women and their families from a small town in Central Minnesota became a singular family and a volleyball force that by the end of the ‘95 season, was ranked the third-best team in the country.

Building the culture

Those trips, and those moments molded many of the women into who they are today.

Urke remembers a moment from a tournament in Austin, TX, when Anderson kicked her out of the gym in the middle of a game. Their team was behind in a quarterfinal match, and Urke was not playing well. She entered the team huddle irritated and upset with herself, the frustration evident on her face, her negative attitude rippling through the team.

“It’s not all about you, Teryl,” Anderson had said.

Urke remembers exiting the gym and sitting on the front steps of the building, disconsolate. After “bawling [her] eyes out,” Urke was brought back into the gym by an assistant coach and returned to the game. There wasn’t a fairy-tale turnaround; their team still lost - but the moment has stuck with Urke all these years later.

“Humility,” Urke said. “The way you treat your teammates matters. How do your actions impact those around you? I was mortified and embarrassed, but I am so grateful she had the courage to confront me. It changed my life.”

Being the coach

Over the course of her career, Anderson earned a reputation for being intense. When the girls stepped into the gym, they knew what drills they were going to be doing, how long each would take, and what was expected of them. There was no wasted time, “no fluff,” as Michele Johnson would describe it.

Johnson, who is currently the head volleyball coach at Minnewaska, joined Anderson’s JO coaching staff around 1994, starting as a middle school coach and working her way up to Anderson’s assistant. Anderson was the first coach Johnson ever worked under, and her influence has shaped just about every aspect of Johnson’s own coaching style.

“Her passion and drive to always produce a team that had quality was incomparable,” Johnson said. “She was a master at bringing out the best in each athlete.”

And while a large part of that is derived from how seriously Anderson took her job and how detailed she was, both Johnson and Urke remember a familial fondness for Anderson that helped mold the teams into communities.

“She hugged us and encouraged us a lot,” Urke said. “She would get so excited when things came together, jumping in the air and clapping with fist pumps. She was the perfect blend of intensity and cheerleader.”

“When you were around her, you couldn’t help but be passionate and involved in the volleyball,” Johnson added. “[The Anderson family] gave up a lot to make everything happen and would offer support to other families. If [someone] wanted to play and had the drive, [the Andersons] made it happen.”

Building the legacy

Anderson, too, looks back fondly on all those years trekking across the U.S. for tournaments.

“It was a fantastic time,” she said. “Watching them evolve and seeing those young women do well was wonderful to see.”

In many ways, Anderson’s track record speaks for itself: 15 conference championships (14 of those in a row), four state tournament appearances, two runners-up finishes, a consolation championship, and a state championship.

She was excellent, truly excellent.

Anderson was honored with her family at the Cardinal Athletic Foundation's fundraiser golf tournament in May From the left: Denise, Pam and Marni (daughters), Beth (sister) and Hendriks and Dirks (grandsons) Contributed by Denise Anderson

But in other ways, her influence was more subtle: the dreams she inspired and the opportunities she created for her young women to succeed.

Fifteen of her players went on to compete at Division I programs, and countless others at the Div. II and III levels. With athletics scholarships, many young women went off to college to pursue careers and degrees that could’ve cost them and their families an arm and a leg otherwise, a dream instilled in them by a woman who taught them so much more than the game of volleyball.

“She was a visionary in that regard,” Urke said. “She’d tell us that if we’d work hard enough that we could get scholarships and full rides. She planted those seeds.”

Denise Anderson was inducted into the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1997. And earlier this summer she was honored at the Cardinal Athletic Foundation’s Cap Paciotti Memorial Golf Tournament fundraiser, an event created to help young Alexandria athletes dream and accomplish great feats - something Anderson has been doing since 1980, providing a legacy and a template for all the hopes and dreams to come on the Alexandria's volleyball courts.