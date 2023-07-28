“The Dale Serum Family” to be inducted into the Alexandria Youth Baseball Association Hall of Fame

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Youth Baseball Association is proud to announce their first inductees into their Baseball Hall of Fame: The Dale Serum Family. Dale, his wife, Carol, and their three children, Gary, Greg, and Deidre, will all be honored at the induction ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 6th, at the Broadway Ballroom starting at 5 p.m.

Dale grew up in Halstad, MN, where he played sports year-round with the same group of neighborhood friends who all graduated together in 1952. It was that year that the Halstad Pirates placed third in the state basketball tournament and won the state baseball tournament; at that time, there were no class distinctions in the state. The book Pirates on the Prairie by Eric Bergeson was written to chronicle the achievements of these remarkable athletes from a small farming town in the Red River Valley.

Dale went on to college at Van Nuys Jr. College, where he was named Athlete of the Year. He pursued his college career at Moorhead State University, where he played basketball and baseball, graduating in 1957 with a business degree. Dale was the Recreation Director in Alexandria for 18 years and then was named Student Activities Director for School District 206 in 1980 and continued in that position until his retirement in 1993.

Dale dedicated over 30 years to officiating basketball, baseball, football, and volleyball games. For many years he was also the player-manager for the Clippers. He also was involved at First Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity, the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce, the Elks, the Rotary Club, Alexandria Developers, and the Atikwa Golf Club.

In 1967, Dale led the effort to reconstruct the stadium that is now Knute Nelson Memorial Park. He was responsible for writing a grant that resulted in the necessary funding to build the grandstand and update other areas of the field and park. His goal was to host a state baseball tournament, which happened in 1967 and included his hometown of Halstad!

In the press box during that state tournament sat a dozen scouts representing every major league team in the country. Most of them stayed to see every team play at least once and left with a list of players to follow for future recruitments.

Once the stadium at Knute Nelson Memorial Park was completed, it became the Serum family’s second home for many summers. During the many games and tournaments, Carol and Deidre would be found in the concession stand making endless batches of popcorn and boiling hundreds of hot dogs, as well as serving other treats to the baseball fans. Gary would be in the dugout serving as a batboy or chasing foul balls, Greg would be sitting in the right field scoreboard (which was four scoreboards ago), hanging the score every half inning (think Fenway Park), and Dale would be playing, umpiring, or running the tournament.

Because of Dale’s involvement in baseball and basketball, Gary and Greg grew up going to many practices and games. They both went on to excel in high school sports. Both were voted MVPs and All-Conference in their senior years.

In 1975, Gary’s senior year, the Cardinals went to the Minnesota State Baseball tournament. Angelo Guiliani, a Minnesota Twins scout, had seen Gary pitch in that tournament and invited him to a two-day try-out camp. Gary was one of 16 pitchers called back, and that resulted in Gary being extended a contract to play for the Twins. He was one of only three Minnesota baseball players to make it to the Major Leagues coming from a try-out camp. This allowed Gary to fulfill his dream of walking into American League stadiums and pitching. He played for seven years in the Twins organization, three of those years at the major league level.

Greg went on to pitch for Fergus Falls Junior College and Moorhead State University. Greg continued his dad’s legacy with Knute Nelson field and secured funding for a scoreboard that overlooked the field for 25 years and a new concession stand that has been in place for 15 years. He served on the AYBA Board for three years and continues to play baseball at the Senior Men’s level. His son, Logan, also played baseball for the Alexandria Cardinals as a pitcher. Greg will be inducted into the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame this year.

After Dale’s passing in 2018, the family donated the electronic message board that is placed on the main wall of the Knute Nelson grandstand. It honors Dale and his “love of the game.”

The AYBA banquet, “Celebrating Alexandria Baseball: Past, Present and Future,” will not only honor and induct the Serum Family into the Alexandria Baseball Hall of Fame. The event will also include awards and recognitions of our 2023 Cardinal Varsity baseball players, our Sr. and Jr. Legion Baseball players, and our younger teams who have achieved outstanding tournament successes this past season.

Tickets are $20.00 and can be ordered in advance by contacting Judy Backhaus at 320-815-8253. Tickets will be $25.00 if purchased at the door that evening.

