Tennis: AATA hosts summer jamboree

The Alexandria Area Tennis Association hosted the 7th Annual Middle School Tennis Jamboree on July 31, 2023. Regional youth completing grades 6 – 8 attended the day-long event.

Twenty - three players from these school districts participated: Alexandria, Brainerd, Sartell, Parkers Prairie, Fergus Falls, Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek, and West Central Area. The day focused on singles, and doubles match play with many partners in a competitive, non-elimination format.

Marc Stingley, USTA Northern Director of Youth Play and AATA hosted a one-day Development Camp for Middle School and High School tennis players from the surrounding area on July 8. Eight Middle School students participated in the morning session, and fifteen High School players played in the afternoon. Each session involved technical and tactical instruction, followed by competitive match play.

AATA and District 206 Community Education collaborated to offer two six-day sessions of tennis lessons for 5 – 18-year-old youth. Session I was held in June with 129 participants, and the July session had 110 participants.

A USTA Northern Community Tennis Workshop was hosted by the Alexandria Area Tennis Association on June 3 at the AAHS Courts. Christin Schumann, USTA Northern Coaches Development Director, provided seventeen area coaches with an introduction to the Net Generation Curriculum. This youth tennis curriculum is designed to guide players through the developmental stages of the tennis game.

A summer open doubles tennis league has 21 teams playing in either a Recreational Division or a Competitive Division. League play is through Aug. 27 at the AAHS Tennis Complex.

For more information about the Alexandria Area Tennis Association, visit our

Website: https://playtennis.usta.com/alexandriaareatenni s or

E-Mail: alexandriaareatennis@outlook.com

