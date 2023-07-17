6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 17

Sports

Sports briefs: Alexandria natives Bethany Hasz, Brian Storhaug compete on big stages

Earlier this month, Hasz competed at the US Track and Field Championships in Oregon, while Storhaug competed in the 2023 World Age Group Sprint and Relay Triathlon Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

Hasz, Bethany - IMG_6479.jpg
Alexandria alum Bethany Hasz runs in the rain at a professional event. Hasz competed in the 2023 Toyota USA Track and Field Championships in Oregon on July 9, 2023, placing 21st in the Women's 5000m run.
Contributed photo by Doug Hasz
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 11:55 AM

ALEXANDRIA - Alexandria alum Bethany Hasz has built a name for herself in the track and field community across the country,

The former Alexandria Cardinal, Minnesota Golden Gopher and current athlete with the High Performance team, an Adidas-sponsored program with the Boston Athletic Association, recently competed in the Toyota USA Track and Field Championships on July 9, 2023, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The championships ran from July 6-9, 2023, and were broadcasted nationally on CNBC.

Hasz was one of 22 athletes who competed in the Women’s 5000m event on the evening of July 9. Hasz placed 21st in the event with a time of 16:20.76.

Elise Cranny (NIKE/Bowerman Track Club) won the Women’s 5000m with a time of 14:52.66.

Bethany has been running professionally for the last year with the Boston Athletic Association along with her sister, Megan Hasz.

Both Megan and Bethany finished their stellar cross country and track and field college careers with Minnesota in 2022.

The sisters earned NCAA All-American honors, USTFCCCA All-Region, First Team All-B1G Ten, and Academic All-B1G Ten honors in their college careers.

Brian Storhaug earns top 25 finish at 2023 World Age Group Sprint and Relay Triathlon Championships

Brian Storhaug USE THIS.jpg
Alexandria native and Jefferson High School alum Brian Storhaug takes a photo at the World Age Group Sprint and Relay Triathlon Championships in Hamburg, Germany, in July of 2023. Storhaug placed 21st in the Men's 30-34 age group.<br/>
Contributed photo by Mark Storhaug

75 athletes in the Men's 30-34 Sprint age group at the 2023 World Age Group Sprint and Relay Triathlon Championships in Hamburg, Germany, on July 14, 2023, and one of those athletes lives in Alexandria.

Brian Storhaug, who is a physical therapist with Alomere Health and a 2009 graduate of Jefferson High School, was one of six Americans competing in the 30-34-year-old age group at the world event.

Storhaug finished 21st overall in the event with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 59 seconds. Storhaug finished with the second-best time of any American in the 30-34-year-old age group, as only Zack Hamner finished with a better time (1 hour, 1 minute, 49 seconds; 7th overall).

Jakob Brzoka (Poland) won the Men's 30-34-year-old triathlon with a time of 1 hour and 54 seconds.

