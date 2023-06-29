Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Sports brief: Osakis alum Carter Grove earns CSC Academic All-American honor

Grove had a strong junior year academically and athletically at Saint John's University in the 2022-23 academic year.

Grove_Graham Miller.jpg
Saint John's junior Carter Grove runs at an indoor race during the 2022-23 season. Grove, an Osakis alum, was recently named to the CSC All-Academic third team and had a 4.0 GPA.
Contributed photo by SJU ATHLETICS / Graham Miller
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 1:38 PM

OSAKIS - Osakis alum Carter Grove along with Saint John’s University teammate Lloyd Young (from Bloomington), have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America cross country/track and field third team, according to a Thursday, June 29, 2023 press release from Saint John’s.

According to the press release, to be eligible for the award, individuals have to be a sophomore or older and maintain a 3.30 GPA or higher. Members of the CSC vote on the district and all-American teams.

Grove is a 2020 graduate from Osakis, and he’s majoring in computer science at Saint John’s. He just finished his junior year at the school.

Grove finished with a 4.0 GPA this year and was an NCAA Elite 90 award winner because that perfect GPA led to him having the highest cumulative GPA among the student-athletes at the 2023 NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships.

This is now Grove’s fourth All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference academic honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to shining in the classroom, Grove has shined in athletic competition as well.

Grove finished on the all-conference athletic team four times in the 2022-23 academic year.

In cross country in the fall of 2022, he finished 13th in the conference meet, and in the indoor track season this past winter, he finished fifth in the 5,000 run at the indoor conference meet.

In the outdoor conference meet (May 12-13, 2023, at Bethel University in St. Paul), he finished second in the steeplechase (8:59.39) and was a part of the Johnnies’ conference title-winning 4x800 relay (7:48.82).

This helped the Johnnies win their second-straight team outdoor conference title.

Grove wrapped up his spring by finishing 18th out of 22 in the steeplechase (9:08.19) at the NCAA DIII Outdoor Track and Field Championships (May 25-27, 2023, in Rochester, New York).

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Red Birds U14FD 1.jpg
Sports
Girls soccer: AASA U14 Redbirds win top bracket at BVU Cup
June 29, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
13U trip1.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria 13U AAA team relishes experience at College World Series
June 28, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Dustin Holtquist Winning Race.jpg
Sports
Minnesota racer Dustin Holtquist stays competitive defending WISSOTA Mod-4 national championship
June 27, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Grove_Graham Miller.jpg
Sports
Sports brief: Osakis alum Carter Grove earns CSC Academic All-American honor
June 29, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
A picture of Mary Busch from an article in the Alexandria Citizen, written around the time of her death. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press
The Vault
Murder of Minnesota woman leads to the execution of 'Rattlesnake James' by hanging in California
June 28, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
ArtMkt Sideliners.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Kevin and the Sideliners to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
June 29, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Fargo Bombers sweep Alexandria Black
June 29, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve