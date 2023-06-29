Sports brief: Osakis alum Carter Grove earns CSC Academic All-American honor

OSAKIS - Osakis alum Carter Grove along with Saint John’s University teammate Lloyd Young (from Bloomington), have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America cross country/track and field third team, according to a Thursday, June 29, 2023 press release from Saint John’s.

According to the press release, to be eligible for the award, individuals have to be a sophomore or older and maintain a 3.30 GPA or higher. Members of the CSC vote on the district and all-American teams.

Grove is a 2020 graduate from Osakis, and he’s majoring in computer science at Saint John’s. He just finished his junior year at the school.

Grove finished with a 4.0 GPA this year and was an NCAA Elite 90 award winner because that perfect GPA led to him having the highest cumulative GPA among the student-athletes at the 2023 NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships.

This is now Grove’s fourth All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference academic honor.

In addition to shining in the classroom, Grove has shined in athletic competition as well.

Grove finished on the all-conference athletic team four times in the 2022-23 academic year.

In cross country in the fall of 2022, he finished 13th in the conference meet, and in the indoor track season this past winter, he finished fifth in the 5,000 run at the indoor conference meet.

In the outdoor conference meet (May 12-13, 2023, at Bethel University in St. Paul), he finished second in the steeplechase (8:59.39) and was a part of the Johnnies’ conference title-winning 4x800 relay (7:48.82).

This helped the Johnnies win their second-straight team outdoor conference title.

Grove wrapped up his spring by finishing 18th out of 22 in the steeplechase (9:08.19) at the NCAA DIII Outdoor Track and Field Championships (May 25-27, 2023, in Rochester, New York).

