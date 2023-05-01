Softball: WCA wins Thursday doubleheader over Montevideo

Note: It was incorrectly reported that West Central Area lost game one of the doubleheader, when they actually won game, 12-0. We deeply regret this mix-up.

The West Central Area softball team had a doubleheader on Thursday against Montevideo and went 1-1.

WCA won game one, 12-0, but won game two, 4-2.

The Knights were held to three hits in the game one win.

“The girls didn't let the rain stop them as they came off the bus with bats that were hot and ready to play, our pitchers Lily Mahoney and Claire Stark did an amazing job getting the ball over the plate, hitting their corners and switching up speeds," WCA head Vanessa McNamara said. "For a freshman, Lily's ability to throw multiple pitches and consistency is something we as coaches are so proud of. Addison Staples did a great job behind the plate throwing out multiple people. Alaina Sykora also had some really nice pick-offs when she was catching.”

All four of the Knights’ runs in game two came in the bottom of the fourth inning.

“We started out a lot slower this game. We let the wet ball help us make a few errors we wouldn't typically make and switched up our way of play a little more," McNamara said. "We switched everyone's positions and wanted kids to try out new things this game. A lot of learning happened. Nora Anderson did an excellent job pitching right how we needed her to, and Alaina Sykora kept people from moving on the bases. Our defense was doing a great job in the rain, always backing each other up and planning for the miss or poor throw. Our fans were awesome. They sat out in the cold and rain, cheered us on and did it with a smile on their face. We truly are blessed with the best group of parents/families.”

WCA hosted a doubleheader at home on Friday and went 1-1, against Melrose Area.

WCA (6-2) plays at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 5 p.m. on Monday.

WCA - 4 4 2 1 1 - 12 7 1

Montevideo - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 2

Game two:

Montevideo - 2 0 0 0 0 - 2 2 1

WCA - 0 0 0 4 0 - 4 5 3

Other area softball scores from Thursday and Friday (April 27-28, 2023) -

Thursday -

Sauk Centre, 12, Minnewaska, 1; Sauk Centre, 11, Minnewaska, 7

Friday -

Upsala, 6, Parkers Prairie, 0

Pillager, 10, Osakis, 0

