Softball: WCA puts up 20 runs in win over Minnewaska

A young West Central Area softball team has made strides early in the 2023 season and are now off to a 3-0 start after 20-9 win in six innings over Minnewaska on Tuesday in Glenwood.

“Lots of learning happened in this one,” WCA head coach Vannessa McNamara said. “It is odd to play games without having an outdoor practice but our players are taking it in stride. They are taking a lot of opportunities to learn on the fly, take chances and learn from mistakes. We are still moving our lineup around and our positions as this team is mostly new players. All in all, they are doing the little things well. This team is filled with hustle, excitement, and athleticism. Minnewaska did a nice job throwing strikes, putting the ball in play and holding us accountable on defense. We still have plenty of things to clean up in our game, but gosh we as coaches are proud of these kids. Lily [Mahoney] and Nora [Anderson] did a nice job in the circle and Addison [Staples], Aidan [Porter] and Brinley [Ulrich] did a great job behind the plate. I can't say enough how proud I am of this crew.”

WCA scored at least two runs in each inning, including six in the fifth inning.

The Knights had 16 hits in the win.

WCA is set to play at Barnesville at 5 p.m. on Monday.

WCA - 2 3 2 3 6 4 - 20 16 3

Minnewaska - 1 2 1 4 0 1 - 9 4 7

WCA ROSTER - SENIORS - Claire Stark; JUNIORS - Alaina Sykora, Zoey Fuhrman; SOPHOMORES - Addison Staples; FRESHMEN - Aidan Porter, Nora Anderson, Madison Fagre, Lily Mahoney, Izzy Puchalski, Aidan Porter; 8TH-GRADE - Brinley Ulrich, Breanna Bennett, Jaclynn Nelson, Kara Schmall, Ashlyn Lohse, Hannah Olson; 7TH GRADE - Karleigh Brendemoen

