Softball: Players wanted for Millerville/Leaf Valley Men's League

There’s an attempt to get a Men’s softball league started in Millerville/Leaf Valley, starting on May 23, 2023. Those who are interested as an individual or who are looking to bring a team, are encouraged to come out to week one in Miller and contact Hunter Botz (320-298-2661).

Gear needed to play in the league includes a glove and a ASA/USA-certified bat (if you have one). Non-ASA/USA-certified bats and metal cleats are restricted.

The league uses 52 core balls and follows basic ASA/USA rules.