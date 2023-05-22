99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Softball: Players wanted for Millerville/Leaf Valley Men's League

Interested players and teams are asked to meet in Millerville on Tuesday.

EP Sports
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 12:03 PM

There’s an attempt to get a Men’s softball league started in Millerville/Leaf Valley, starting on May 23, 2023. Those who are interested as an individual or who are looking to bring a team, are encouraged to come out to week one in Miller and contact Hunter Botz (320-298-2661).

Gear needed to play in the league includes a glove and a ASA/USA-certified bat (if you have one). Non-ASA/USA-certified bats and metal cleats are restricted.

The league uses 52 core balls and follows basic ASA/USA rules.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria sports schedule for May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 05:23 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Team-DSC_3173.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Legends hold their heads high after a runner-up finish in Region 13
May 20, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 04:44 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
EP Douglas County
News
Rental assistance program funding approved for Douglas County HRA
May 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BE ground breaking.jpg
News
Brandon-Evansville School Board hears construction update
May 19, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Alexandria School News.jpg
News
Early education efforts make big impact in Alexandria
May 17, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff