Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Soccer: Xolos U19 team takes second at NSC All-American Cup

The team lost their first game of the tournament but won the next two to get the championship game.

xolos u19.jpg
The Xolos U19 team takes a photo after taking second at the 2023 NSC All-American Cup on June 9-11, 2023. (Pictured: Back L to R: Jonah Trout - Coach; Kylee James – Alexandria (Concordia/Moorhead College); Ella Shinn – Willmar (Concordia/Moorhead College); Molly Hagelie – Brainerd; Peyton LeMieur – Brainerd; Sophia Korynta – Alexandria; Emma Sheflo – Brainerd; Gabrielle Wentzel – Brainerd; Paige Yeager – Brainerd; Eva Oium – Brainerd; Allie Haabala - Alexandria; Front L to R: Ana Steadman – Little Falls; Alexa Eggebraaten – Alexandria; Elle Heydt - Alexandria; Emma Balsley - Brainerd; Gabrielle Eckman - Brainerd; Cally Robertson - Brainerd; Paislee Dummer - Alexandria)<br/><br/><br/>
Contributed photo by Jonathan LeMieur
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:46 PM

The Xolos Academy FC U19 Team started the NSC All-American Cup in Blaine with a 4-0 loss to Fire SC 04G NPL in the girls U19 division, but responded well after that.

Xolos U19 then defeated Rochester FC USLW, 2-0, in the next game.

Xolos U19 followed this up with an 8-2 win over Prior Lake SC 04G to get to the championship game.

Xolos U19 played Fire SC 04G NPL once again, this time for the cup championship.

Things were closer the second time around, but Fire SC 04G NPL won 3-0 to win the cup championship, while Xolos U19 finished as the runner-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament ran from June 9-11, 2023, in Blaine.

The Xolos U19 team features players from Alexandria, Brainerd, Little Falls, and Willmar.

Alexandria natives Sophie Korynta, Allie Haabala, Elle Heydt, Alexa Eggebraaten, Paislee Dummer, and Kylee James, the latter of whom plays college at Concordia-Moorhead, played for Xolos U19 at the tournament.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
RoseJerry.jpg
Sports
Golf: Jerry Rose wins MGA Senior Players Championship at AGC
June 16, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
062021.s.dnt.GrandmasLRB14.jpg
Minnesota
Smoke expected to moderate in time for Grandma’s Marathon events in Duluth
June 15, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 03:39 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
2.2295.TaylorBitzan.jpg
Sports
Viking Speedway: Taylor Bitzan earns second win in 2023 Midwest Mods
June 13, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
June 16, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
TLHD_060917_5923.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Alexandria's Theatre L'Homme Dieu announces its summer season
June 17, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
blotter pic for web.jpg
News
Law Enforcement Blotter: June 9-11
June 17, 2023 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson