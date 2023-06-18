Soccer: Xolos U19 team takes second at NSC All-American Cup

The Xolos Academy FC U19 Team started the NSC All-American Cup in Blaine with a 4-0 loss to Fire SC 04G NPL in the girls U19 division, but responded well after that.

Xolos U19 then defeated Rochester FC USLW, 2-0, in the next game.

Xolos U19 followed this up with an 8-2 win over Prior Lake SC 04G to get to the championship game.

Xolos U19 played Fire SC 04G NPL once again, this time for the cup championship.

Things were closer the second time around, but Fire SC 04G NPL won 3-0 to win the cup championship, while Xolos U19 finished as the runner-up.

The tournament ran from June 9-11, 2023, in Blaine.

The Xolos U19 team features players from Alexandria, Brainerd, Little Falls, and Willmar.

Alexandria natives Sophie Korynta, Allie Haabala, Elle Heydt, Alexa Eggebraaten, Paislee Dummer, and Kylee James, the latter of whom plays college at Concordia-Moorhead, played for Xolos U19 at the tournament.

