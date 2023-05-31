Soccer: Xolos FC U19 team takes second at Shakopee Cup

The Xolos FC Academy U19 Team recently competed in the girls U18/19 gold bracket at the 2023 Shakopee Cup Soccer Tournament from May 19-21.

The team went 2-1-1 at the tournament and finished second place in their bracket.

The team started the weekend with a scoreless tie against Shakopee SAA 2006G NPL. This was followed by a pair of 1-0 wins.

Xolos beat Gitchi Grummi SC L1 then Shakopee SSA Premier U18 in the semifinals to get another crack at Shakopee SSA 2006G NPL in the championship game.

Shakopee SSA 2006G NPL won the championship game 2-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xolos FC is a soccer academy that features players from Alexandria, Brainerd, Baxter, Little Falls, Grand Rapids and surrounding areas.

Alexandria natives Kylee James, Paislee Dummer, and Elle Heydt played for the team that weekend.