Sports

Soccer: Xolos FC U19 team takes second at Shakopee Cup

The team went 2-1-1 on May 19-21, 2023, to finish second in Shakopee.

Xolos - image002.jpg
The Xolos Academy U19 team takes a photo at a Shakopee Tournament (May 19-21, 2023). The team took second in their bracket at the tournament. Pictured- back row (left to right) - Coach Jonah Trout, Paislee Dummer, Molly Hagelie, Emma Sheflo, Taylor Birkey, Kylee James, Eva Oium, Cally Robertson; front row - (left to right) Elle Heydt, Abbey Birkey, Ana Steadman, Gabrielle Eckman, Emma Balsley, and Gabrielle Wentzel.<br/><br/>
Contributed photo by Johnathan LeMieur
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 2:14 PM

The Xolos FC Academy U19 Team recently competed in the girls U18/19 gold bracket at the 2023 Shakopee Cup Soccer Tournament from May 19-21.

The team went 2-1-1 at the tournament and finished second place in their bracket.

The team started the weekend with a scoreless tie against Shakopee SAA 2006G NPL. This was followed by a pair of 1-0 wins.

Xolos beat Gitchi Grummi SC L1 then Shakopee SSA Premier U18 in the semifinals to get another crack at Shakopee SSA 2006G NPL in the championship game.

Shakopee SSA 2006G NPL won the championship game 2-0.

Xolos FC is a soccer academy that features players from Alexandria, Brainerd, Baxter, Little Falls, Grand Rapids and surrounding areas.

Alexandria natives Kylee James, Paislee Dummer, and Elle Heydt played for the team that weekend.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
