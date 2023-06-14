Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Soccer: Xolos Academy FC U16 girls team wins NSC All-American Cup

The team won the final game of the tournament 3-0.

image003.jpg
The Xolos Academy FC 16U team celebrates after winning the NSIC All-American Cup on June 11, 2023. (Pictured: Back L to R - Elsie Johnson - Brainerd; Gracie Jackovich -Brainerd; Levi LeMieur - Brainerd; Skylar Aylward - Brainerd; Myia Nelson - Brainerd; Ryan Martinson – Grand Rapids; Sophia Lundy - Brainerd; Lydia Oldenkamp - Alexandria; Emma Paulson – Alexandria; Front L to R - Ava Limberg – Grand Rapids; Kahlan Johnson - Brainerd; Mia Sypnieski - Brainerd; Sydney Aylward - Brainerd; Avery Hanson - Alexandria; Brenna Eggebraaten - Alexandria; Lindsay Hunt - Brainerd; Pat Trout – Coach - not pictured)
Contributed photo by Jonathan LeMieur
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 8:01 PM

The Xolos Academy FC U16 girls team found itself with a chance to win the NSC All-American Cup in Blaine on Sunday if they could earn a win against the Twin Cities Rush EDT.

Twin Cities Rush EDT got the better of Xolos Academy FC in their game earlier in the tournament, 2-1.

But this time around, Xolos Academy FC blanked 3-0 to win the cup.

Xolos Academy FC, a team consisting of players from Alexandria, Brainerd, Baxter, Grand Rapids, and Little Falls, beat its other opponents in a dominant fashion to get in position to win the cup title.

Xolos Academy FC defeated KYMSA 7-0 and the Salvo SC East Steel 10-0 earlier in the tournament. The tournament ran from June 9-11, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria natives Lydia Oldenkamp, Emma Paulson, Avery Hanson and Brenna Eggebraaten played for Xolos Academy FC in the tournament.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
2.2295.TaylorBitzan.jpg
Sports
Viking Speedway: Taylor Bitzan earns second win in 2023 Midwest Mods
June 13, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 07:25 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Legends LtoR Lucas Greenlun, Coach Scott Dirc_Maggie Slagle.jpg
Sports
Golf: Legends wrap up solid spring
June 12, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Red Flag Laws
Minnesota
Red Flag laws: How they work. 'Taking out the speed bump'
June 10, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Shrine Circus
Arts and Entertainment
Shrine Circus to perform June 16 in Alexandria
June 13, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
08-Wyatt Mohr-DSC_1095.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Post 87 splits with East Grand Forks to open the summer
June 13, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Health
Local
Air quality alert issued for parts of Minnesota, including Alexandria
June 13, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report