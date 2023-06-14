Soccer: Xolos Academy FC U16 girls team wins NSC All-American Cup

The Xolos Academy FC U16 girls team found itself with a chance to win the NSC All-American Cup in Blaine on Sunday if they could earn a win against the Twin Cities Rush EDT.

Twin Cities Rush EDT got the better of Xolos Academy FC in their game earlier in the tournament, 2-1.

But this time around, Xolos Academy FC blanked 3-0 to win the cup.

Xolos Academy FC, a team consisting of players from Alexandria, Brainerd, Baxter, Grand Rapids, and Little Falls, beat its other opponents in a dominant fashion to get in position to win the cup title.

Xolos Academy FC defeated KYMSA 7-0 and the Salvo SC East Steel 10-0 earlier in the tournament. The tournament ran from June 9-11, 2023.

Alexandria natives Lydia Oldenkamp, Emma Paulson, Avery Hanson and Brenna Eggebraaten played for Xolos Academy FC in the tournament.

