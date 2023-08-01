Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Resorters golf: Zimny and Johnson win Lakes to Links Member/Guest Tournament at AGC

The Alexandria Golf Club was busy early in the month of July with the Lakes to Links Member/Guest Tournament and the

IMG-5800.jpg
Corey Johnson (left) and Anthony Zimny (right) celebrate winning the Lakes to Links Member/Guest Tournament in early July 2023 at the Alexandria Golf Club.
Contributed photo by Ashley Lee
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:51 AM

ALEXANDRIA - At the beginning of July, the team of Anthony Zimny and Corey Johnson won the two-day Lakes to Links Members Guest Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club.

The tournament featured 84 teams and ran from July 7-8, 2023. Zimny (member) and Johnson (guest) beat out the team of Derek Swedberg (member) and Dave Feriancek (guest), who finished in second place.

This year was the 17th edition of the annual Lakes to Links Members/Guest Tournament.

A couple of days after the Lakes to Links Tournament, the Women’s Member/Guest Tournament was held, and multiple champions were crowned.

The tournament occurred on July 12, 2023, and the tournament served as a fundraiser for the Play for Pink organization, which is an organization that supports women living with breast cancer.

The gross champions were Jenny Odland (member) and Nicole Fernholz (guest). There was a tie for the net championship as the team of Jill Wagner (member) and Debbie Beach (guest), tied with Connie Silijendahl (member) and Kitty Colgrove (guest) tied for the top spot.

IMG-5837.jpg
The winners of the 2023 Women's Members/Guest Tournament at Alexandria Golf Club. Pictured from left to right: Kitty Colgrove, Connie Siljendahl, Nicole Fernholz, Jenny Odland, Jill Wagner, and Debbie Beach<br/>
Contributed photo by Ashley Lee

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
