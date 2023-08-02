Resorters golf: Women's Executive division boasts strong field of former champs

Many of the golfers who made the cut in the Women’s Executive Championship have advanced deep into the tournament before.

Seven golfers are returning from last year, including defending champion Amanda O’Donnell, runner-up Jodi (Krafka) Sullivan, and semifinalist Molly Baker. The division also contains several competitors who have won all the marbles in the past, including a seven-time Resorters champion, Betsy Aldrich.

But in the qualifying round, it was a first-time Resorters entrant, Karla Tessmer-Jones, who came away with medalist honors with a 2-over-par round.

Karla Tessmer-Jones

Tessmer-Jones, who lives in Colorado, has a strong connection to the Alexandria area. “The Tessmer family has been members of the Alexandria Golf Club for over 100 years,” she noted on her entry form. “My father, Everett Tessmer, always wanted me to play the Resorters, but I never did when he was alive. He passed away in late 2021, so this registration is in his honor.”

Tessmer-Jones has won the club championship twice at her home course in Colorado and has been the runner-up for the last three years. She also won the Alexandria Golf Club’s member/guest last year. She’s also had the honor of playing Augusta, Pebble Beach, Spyglass, and Spanish Bay. “Alexandria Golf Club remains my favorite course,” she added.

As the defending champ, O’Donnell automatically qualified for the No. 2 seed in the bracket. She’s played the Resorters at least a dozen times. “This tournament has been a family tradition since I was young – cousins, uncles, brother and many friends all have played in it,” she said. “My grandpa, Ray VonderHaar, was the president of the AGC and chairperson of the Resorters Tournament for many years.”

O’Donnell, 42, played at St. Cloud State University and qualified for nationals her freshman year. She won the Resorters Women’s Championship flight in 2001 (Lindquist was her maiden name) and won the Women’s Executive flight last year. For the past three years she’s been in the semifinals in the division.

Jenny Odland’s 4-over-par round earned her the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Next was Stacy Faith of Alexandria with a round of 8-over par. Faith is making her third appearance in the Resorters. She graduated from Augustana University, where she was a four-year collegiate Division 2 golfer. She is also a two-time club champion at Geneva Golf Club in Alexandria.

Aldrich is the No. 5 seed. She’s played in more than 30 Resorters tournaments. She’s qualified for one U.S. Women’s Amateur tournament, six U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, two U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, and one U.S. Senior Women’s Open. She was named the Minnesota Golf Association Senior Women’s Player of the Year (2020 and 2021). She also won the Woodhill Club Championship more than 25 times.

The No. 6 seed is Lynda Holzemer. Some of her accomplishments include first flight champion at the 2021 Senior State Amateur tournament; 2020 and 2021 MGA mixed team senior division net; the 2013 Mercedes two-person team champion; and a three-time champ at the Hastings Country Club. Holzemer has also made two holes in one.

Alexandrian Nancy Syverson landed the No. 7 seed with a 9-over par round. She’s a two-time champion of the Women’s Executive Division. She’s also won the club championship at the AGC multiple times.

Pam Marlow finished 10-over-par for the No. 8 spot. She started playing in the Resorters in 1989, a total of 33 tournaments. She has belonged to two golf clubs in her lifetime and was the club champion at each of them. She has notched two holes in one, including the Minnesota Green at the Resorters after it was redesigned.

Heidi Benckendorf is the No. 9 seed. She’s played in more than 15 Resorters. She was a member of the Alexandria girls golf team from 1992-1994 and played for Coach Dave Harris. She was on the Augsburg Unversity’s women’s golf team in 1994-1998 and is the 2019 Women’s Executive consolation champion. She’s also the daughter of Mike Golden, the 2022 Grand Masters champ.

Andrea Allyn and Molly Baker are seeded No. 10 and 11. Baker was the runner-up in the Resorters Women’s Executive Division, losing to Aldrich on the 16th hole. She’s competed in five Resorters tournaments and says it’s one of the highlights of her summer. She has three holes in one.

Sullivan, the division’s champion in 2018, is the No. 12 seed. She’s won multiple titles at the Resorters, including the Women’s Division champion in 1985 and 1987. She was also the 1984 Minnesota AA State High School champion, the 1985 Minnesota State Open runner-up, the 1987 University of Minnesota Invitational champion, the 1989 Big Ten championship team and more.

At age 35, Kelly Mulvahill, said she is finally able to compete in the Resorters Women’s Executive Division. A graduate of the University of St. Thomas, she’s the No. 13 seed. Mulvahill has competed in about 15 Resorters tournaments.

Krista Bull, the No. 14 seed, is competing in her second Resorters. In high school, she played in the state tournament. She’s placed in several net/match play, women’s invitationals, and other tournaments at Hazeltine. Her father, Roger Ledebuhr has played in many Resorters tournaments.

No. 15 seed Colleen Boerboom is playing in her seventh Resorters. Some of her golfing accomplishments include: MGA Senior Tour, women’s gross champion in 2022; MGA Senior Tour event, net champion in 2021; and various second and third-place finishes.

Rounding out the field is Tiffany Johnson. She’s been playing golf since she was 6 and played in high school state tournaments as an eighth-grader through her senior year. She’s played in five previous Resorters tournaments. Johnson, 47, attended the tournament 29 years ago and ended up meeting her future husband. They’ve been married for 25 years.

WOMEN’S EXECUTIVE DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT QUALIFYING SCORES (par 73) - 1. Karla Tessmer-Jones - 75; 2. Amanda O’Donnell - defending champion; 3. Jenny Odland - 77; 4. Stacy Faith - 81; 5. Bestsy Aldrich - 81; 6. Lynda Holzemer - 81; 7. Nancy Syverson - 82; 8. Pam Marlow - 83; 9. Heidi Beckendorf - 84; 10. Andrea Allyn - 84; 11. Molly Baker - 84; 12. Jodi Sullivan - 85; 13. Kelly Mulvahill - 86; 14. Krista Bull - 86; 15. Colleen Boerboom - 87; 16. Tiffany Johnson - 87.

WEDNESDAY PAIRINGS - 10TH TEE

12:52 p.m. - Karla Tessmer-Jones vs. Tiffany Johnson; Pam Marlow vs. Heidi Beckendorf.

1:01 p.m. - Stacy Faith vs. Kelly Mulvahill; Betsy Aldrich vs. Jodi (Krafka) Sullivan.

1:10 p.m. - Amanda O’Donnell vs. Colleen Boerboom; Nancy Syverson vs. Andrea Allyn.