Resorters golf: Women's Champ division sees thrilling quarterfinal round

What an exciting day it was in the Women’s Division quarterfinals at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

All four quarterfinal matches were either decided on the 18th hole or required extra holes to decide a winner.

Among the four golfers who pulled out a clutch victory on Friday is the defending Women’s Division champion, Hannah Boraas .

The recent Alexandria High School graduate and future Montana State Bobcat is the No. 2 seed in the division and is in the hunt for her third overall Resorters title.

She headlines a group of semifinalists who have shined at the college level and who are going to be playing at the college level for the years to come.

The semifinals for the women's Championship Division in on Saturday morning at 7:10 a.m., with the championship round scheduled to tee off at 12:30 p.m.

Herzog def. Mackayla Olsen, 1-up

Madison Herzog putts on the No. 2 green at the Alexandria Golf Club during a quarterfinal match in the Women's Division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 4, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 8 seed Madison Herzog took down the Women’s division medalist but had to come from behind to do so.

Mackayla Olsen, the No. 1 seed, trailed by two holes after Herzog won holes 5 and 6, but she then rattled off four straight wins on holes 7, 8, 9, and 10 to go 2-up.

Herzog came firing back on the 13th hole with a birdie, and she won hole 14 to tie the match.

Herzog took the lead on the 16th hole with a birdie, but Mackayla Olson won the 17th hole to once again tie the match.

Herzog won the 18th hole to win 1-up.

Mackayla Olsen is an Upper Iowa alum, while Herzog just completed her senior season at North Dakota State. Herzog has played in eight Resorters Tournaments and placed runner-up in the Women’s division twice, once in 2019 and once in 2021.

Larson def. Monty, 1-up

Alexandria alum Cora Larson lifts a shot from the No. 1 fairway to the green at the Alexandria Golf Club in Women's Division quarterfinal match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 4, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Neither the No. 4 seed Cora Larson nor the No. 5 seed Caroline Monty led by more than one hole in Friday’s quarterfinal matchup, in which Larson won 1-up.

Monty, who plays college golf at North Dakota State, took a 1-up lead with a birdie on the 15th hole, but Larson won the 16th hole with a birdie and the 17th hole with a par.

Larson, who plays college golf at North Dakota State, matched Monty on hole 18 to win 1-up.

Larson is an Alexandria alum who was a part of two state title-winning teams in 2021 and 2022, and she’s now played in seven Resorters tournaments.

Boraas def. Skaar, 20 holes

Boraas and the No. 7 seed Leah Skaar battled back and forth all day long on Friday.

Boraas won five holes on the front nine (holes 1, 3, 5, 6, 8), while Skaar won four (holes 2, 4, 7, and 9).

Skaar took the lead by rattling off wins on holes 10, 11, and 12. She birdied holes 11 and 12. With those hole wins, Skaar held a 2-up lead.

But Boraas responded by winning hole 13. Boraas forced a playoff by posting par on the 18th hole. Boraas went on to win the match on the second extra hole and is now looking to win back-to-back Women’s division titles.

According to the Echo Press records, the last golfer in the Women's Championship division to win back-to-back titles was Claudia Pilot in 1995 and 1996.

In Friday’s round, Skaar birded the fourth, ninth, 11th, and 12th holes, while Boraas eagled the third hole and birdied the fifth, sixth, eighth, and 13th holes.

Skaar also plays college golf at North Dakota State.

Last year, Skaar tied for second in the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship.

Boraas has been a big name in the Alexandria High School girls golf program in recent years and helped the team win back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022.

Hicks def. MacKenzie Olsen, 1-up

Madi Hicks tees off on the second hole during the Women's Division quarterfinals at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 4, 2023, at the Alexandria Golf Club. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 6 seed Madi Hicks controlled her match early against the No. 3 seed MacKenzie Olsen. Hicks lead 4-up after winning holes 2 through 6.

MacKenzie Olsen managed to cut Hicks’ lead down to three holes after the front nine was completed. She then flipped the momentum of the match by winnings holes 10, 11, and 12, and those two were deadlocked after 12 holes.

Hicks retook the lead with a birdie on the 14th hole, but MacKenzie Olsen responded well with a win on hole 15. MacKenzie Olsen birdied the 15th hole.

Hicks won the 18th hole to win the match 1-up and to advance to Saturday morning’s semifinal round.

Hicks is also a member of the North Dakota State women’s golf team, and this year is her first-ever Resorters Tournament appearance.

MacKenzie Olson also played college golf at Upper Iowa University.

