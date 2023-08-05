Resorters golf: Wilson wows, Conn sizzles in Men's Champ quarterfinals

Jacques Wilson continues to turn back the hands of time to 2014 when he won the Resorters Men’s Championship.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, Wilson, the No. 9 seed, upended the division’s medalist and No. 1 seed, Josh Galvin of Maple Grove.

Another highlight of the quarterfinals was a battle between Alexandrians, Lukas Bigger, and Will Harris. Bigger came out on top in the day’s closest match, 2-up.

The two others who made the semifinals are Nathaniel Adams, who breezed to a 5-3 win over Davis Johnson, and Ryan Conn, who had a bogey-free round to defeat Logan Hamak.

The final four will tee it up at 6:50 a.m. Saturday from No. 1, weather permitting.

Wilson def. Galvin, 3-2

Jacques Wilson lines up a putt on the second green at Alexandria Golf Club during a Men's Championship Division quarterfinal match on Aug. 4, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

From the start, Wilson gave very few openings to Galvin to take advantage of. Wilson won No. 1 with a birdie, matched Galvin’s pars on the next two holes, and birdied No. 4 to go 2-up. Galvin got his first hole win on No. 5 to cut the lead, but his birdie only matched Wilson’s birdie on No. 6, and Wilson picked up another win with a birdie on No. 7 to go 2-up.

Both golfers parred No. 8, and Wilson delivered another clutch par on No. 9 to go 3-up at the turn.

Wilson’s birdie barrage continued on the back when he birdied No. 11 and 12. Galvin was able to match Wilson’s birdie on No. 12 to stay four holes back. From there, Wilson played steady golf, making par on the next four holes. Galvin’s birdie on No. 15 cut Wilson’s lead to three, but it was his last hurrah. The match ended with pars on the next hole.

Wilson had just one bogey in the match that was offset by six birdies. After 16 holes, he was 5-under par.

Galvin is no slouch. He was the winner and medalist of the 2022 Birchmont Tournament and a runner-up in the 2020 Resorters. He has never missed qualifying for the championship flight.

Wilson, who played for the University of Kansas and Charleston Southern, is playing in his 11th Resorters. Other accomplishments – 2017 U.S. Amateur participant, 2017 MGA Players championship winner, an automatic qualifier for all MGA Major events, winner of two mini-tour events before getting his amateur status back in 2021, 2017 Big South All-Conference Team and a participant in the 2023 Barstool Classic National Championship.

Wilson was also a third-place finisher in the Resorters 2022 long drive contest. He’s part of the Woodhull group. And he’s known or played against Jerry Rose for years.

Conn def. Hamak, 3-2

Conn, the No. 12 seed, was sizzling from the start. He birdied No. 1, followed it up with four straight pars, and added three more birdies on the front nine, Nos. 6, 7 and 9. Hamak, the No. 4 seed, also played very well – knocking down two pars on the front, Nos. 2 and 6, and made par on the seven other holes on the front but still trailed by two at the turn.

Conn didn’t cool off on the back. He parred Nos. 10 and 11, which were matched by Hamak, birdied No. 12, which was also matched by Hamak, and birdied No. 14 to go 3-up. Both golfers shot nothing but pars the rest of the way, giving Conn a 3-2 win.

On the day, Conn was 6-under par when the match ended on No. 16 and Hamak was 3-under. There were no bogeys.

Conn, 40, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He’s playing in his sixth Resorters. He’s a two-time semi-finalist in the Resorters Men’s Division (2204 and 2022), is a two-time runner-up in the MGA Players Championship (2020 and 2022), was top 10 in the MGA Players Points, a 2022 USGA Four-Ball participant, champion of the Leo Spooner Tournament, and 2018 champion in the MGA Four-Ball.

Bigger def. Harris, 2-up

Lukas Bigger of Alexandria lines up at putt on the 4th green at the Alexandria Golf Club during the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 4, 2023. Bigger is one of four semifinalists in the Men's Championship Division. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 31 seed Will Harris looked set to extend his fairytale run after taking an early two-hole lead with back-to-back birdies on holes 2 and 3. But the No. 7 seed Lukas Bigger charged back and took the lead by knocking in three consecutive birdies on holes 9, 10, and 11.

Harris tied the match up again with a birdie on hole 12 and took the lead after Bigger bogeyed on hole 13. But Bigger came alive at just the right time, scoring birdies on three of the last four holes and securing his spot in Saturday’s final rounds.

Harris ended the day with four birdies, while Bigger finished with eight. Bigger is playing in his 14th Resorters,

Adams def. Johnson, 5-3

Nate Adams putts on the No. 5 green at the Alexandria Golf Club during a Men's Championship division quarterfinal match on Aug. 4, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 3 seed Nathaniel Adams lost only one hole in an otherwise rock-solid win over the No. 6 seed Davis Johnson.

Adams tallied five birdies and knocked in an eagle on hole 12 to power his way into Saturday morning’s semifinals. Johnson’s lone hole win came off an Adams bogey, and he was still able to notch three birdies despite a tough loss.

Adams won three Resorters junior championships in years past, and he is playing in his 14th Resorters overall.

MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS, SEMI-FINALS AND FINAL, SATURDAY, AUG. 5 - 1ST TEE

6:50 a.m. Jacques Wilson vs. Ryan Conn; Lukas Bigger vs. Nate Adams