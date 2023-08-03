Resorters golf: Vanyo takes down McGuire in thrilling Men's Masters battle

Thursday’s match between the No. 9 seed Rick Vanyo and the No. 1 seed Dennis McGuire captivated the course at Alexandria Golf Club in what was a back-and-forth battle to the end.

Vanyo captured the win and advances to the semifinals, where he’ll meet another top-four seed on Friday.

Vanyo def. McGuire, 2-1

Vanyo and McGuire battled well against one another and didn’t give the other too much of an edge. Vanyo won holes 1, 4, 5, and 7, while McGuire won holes 2, 3, 6, and 8, and that match stood even after eight holes.

But with a win on holes 9 and 11, Vanyo took a 2-up lead that he would never relinquish.

McGuire won hole 14 to cut Vanyo’s lead to 1-up, but the 2020 Men’s Senior champ held on from there to advance to the semifinals as the No. 9 seed.

M. Herzog def. Blanchard, 4-3

Mike Herzog walks up to the No. 1 tee box at Alexandria Golf Club during the Men's Masters quarterfinals on Aug. 3, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 4 seed Mike Herzog took the lead after the first hole and never looked back in his win over the No. 12 seed Norty Blanchard.

Herzog, last year’s Men’s Senior runner-up, won the first two holes and then traded hole wins near the end of the front nine and led 2-up heading to the back nine.

Blanchard cut into Herzog’s lead with a win on hole 10 but wins on holes 12, 13, and 15 sealed the win for Herzog.

Empanger def. S. Herzog, 5-3

Jon Empanger watches his tee shot land at the 1st hole at Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 3, 2023. Empanger is defending Men's Masters champion and is moving on to the semifinals. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The defending division champion Jon Empanger didn’t lose a single hole in his quarterfinal match against the No. 7 seed Steve Herzog.

Empanger won holes 1, 5, 7, 13, and 15 in the win. Empanger shot 2-under par in 15 holes as he had two birdies and 13 pars.

Mattson def. Hildahl, 5-3

Greg Mattson hits a tee shot on the 1st hole at the Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 3, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Third-seeded Greg Mattson finished his match strong against the No. 6 seed Mark Hildahl. With wins on holes 14 and 15, Mattson won the match 5-3.

On the front nine, Mattson built a 3-up lead thanks to winning three out of the first four holes and winning holes 6 and 9. Hildahl won the second and fifth holes with a birdie.

These two traded hole wins to start the back nine.

Mattson is a 1-time Resorters winner, as he won the 2016 Men’s Senior title, and he finished runner-up in the Men’s Senior division in 2013 behind Steve Herzog.

