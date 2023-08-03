Resorters golf: Top two seeds in Women's Execs hold firm amidst a flurry of upsets

The Resorters Women’s Executive first round of match play featured a 27-hole slugfest and a series of late-hole heroics from several golfers. Four of the top eight seeds remain, with the top two seeds still afloat and vying for the title.

Tessmer-Jones def. Johnson, 5-4

The top-seeded Karla Tessmer-Jones quickly established a lead over the No. 16 seed Tiffany Johnson by taking the match’s first three holes and had a 5-hole advantage after playing nine holes. Tessmer-Jones maintained a steady lead over the match and punched her ticket to the quarterfinals.

Beckendorf def. Marlow, 3-2

The 8-9 matchup featuring Pam Marlow and Heidi Beckendorf, respectively, was a back-and-forth match through the first half, but Beckendorf won four of the last seven holes, highlighted by a birdie on hole 7 to advance to the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faith def. Mulvahill, 2-1

Despite falling behind by two holes early, the No. 4 seed Stacy Faith carded three birdies to rally and overcome the No. 13 seed Kelly Mulvahill who carded two birdies herself but fell short in the end.

Aldrich def. Sullivan, 1-up

The No. 5 seed Betsey Aldrich came back from a three-hole deficit to advance past the No. 12 seed Jodi Sullivan. Aldrich’s comeback was highlighted by a birdie on hole 6 and a pair of clutch pars on holes 8 and 9 to tie and then take the lead for the win.

O’Donnell def. Boerboom, 27 holes

The No. 2 seed Amanda O’Donnell, the defending division champion, won a clutch final hole against the No. 15 Colleen Boerboom to force a tiebreak after trailing most of the match. Boerboom knocked in an early birdie on hole 13 to take an early lead but lost the match after a 9-hole tiebreaker.

Allyn def. Syverson, 1-up

The No. 10 seed Adrea Allyn pulled off an upset over the No. 7 seed Nancy Syverson after trailing by two holes halfway through the match. After leveling the match with a series of pars, Allyn took the lead late with a birdie on hole 8 and advanced to the next round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bull def. Odland, 3-2

Using three birdies, the No. 14 seed Krista Bull knocked out the No. 3 seed Jenny Oddland. Oddland led early, but the string of birdies and pars from Bull overtook the No. 3 seed and sent Bull into the quarterfinals.

Baker def. Holzemer, 2-1

The No. 11 seed Molly Baker upset the No. 6 seed Lynda Holzemer for a spot in the next round. The pair were even through the first half, but Baker tallied three birdies in the second half to take the lead and advance.

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINALS -

1ST HOLE

12:55 p.m. Karla Tessmer-Jones vs Heidi Beckendorf; Stacy Faith vs Betsy Aldrich