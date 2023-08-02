Resorters golf: Top two seeds advance in Junior 13-15 division

Only three of the eight higher seeds from the Resorters Junior 13-15 division advanced to Wednesday morning’s quarterfinals. Only the first, second, and fifth-seeded golfers won their Monday match play. The match play was highlighted by the 20-hole battle between the No. 4 seed Henry Buttweiler and the No. 13 seed Blake Scholl who ended up winning.

Thornburg def. Rohrer, 4-2

The No. 1 seed Will Thornburg, who posted the division-best 3-over-par 75 during qualifying, got off to a slow start against the No. 16 seed Ryan Rohrer who won the first and third holes. But Thornburg was able to steady his nerves and take the lead by winning the next three holes. Rohrer leveled the match by winning again on hole eight, but Thornburg took the lead again on hole nine and never relinquished it, closing the match out on hole 16 with a birdie.

Esterline def. Horstman, 3-2

The No. 9 seed Bronx Esterline, the reigning division champion, pulled off one of five first-round upsets by taking down the No. 8 seed Sam Horstman. Esterline set the tone for the day by winning the first hole and posting three birdies in the round. He led by as many as five during the match. Horstman made a late push on the back nine and won a couple of holes back-to-back, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Scholl def. Buttweiler, 20 holes

The No. 4 seed Henry Buttweiler, the 2022 junior 10-12 division champion, and No. 13 seed Blake Scholl played a great match that ended with a Scholl victory after additional holes. Scholl jumped out to an early 3-hole lead that Buttweiler chipped away at before claiming the lead with a birdie on hole 17. Scholl was able to extend the match with a par on 18 that evened the score before eventually earning a spot in the quarterfinals.

Esterline def. Anderson, 4-3

Lunden Esterline, the No. 5 seed, was one of the three higher seeds who was able to win his match as he took down the No. 12 seed Ehren Anderson. Esterline posted a birdie on the first hole and had a 2-hole lead after two holes, and he never gave it up. Both golfers carded a pair of birdies and are returning tournament participants.

Nyberg def. Moen, 4-3

Weston Nyberg defended his No. 2 seed ranking with a solid win over the No. 15 seed Henry Moen. After splitting the first two holes, Nyberg claimed four straight holes during which he made two birdies. The pair went back and forth for the rest of the match, splitting six holes before Moen ran out of chances to come back.

Crosby def. Bergstrom, 3-2

Despite jumping out to a 2-hole lead after four holes and carding two birdies, the No. 7 seed Isaac Bergstrom fell to the No. 10 seed Adam Crosby. Crosby was able to fight back with four birdies of his own to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sticha def. Hendrickson, 3-1

After jumping out to an early 3-hole lead, the No. 14 seed Ellie Sticha was able to knock off the No. 3 seed Annika Hendrickson. Competing in her first Resorters. Hendrickson was able to win four holes and post one birdie, but Sticha’s two birdies and consistent play meant she never lost the lead.

Denny def. Hacker, 3-2

With a strong showing on the second nine, the No. 11 seed Macoy Denny defeated the No. 6 seed Will Hacker. Hacker, who won the Resorters Junior 10-12 championship in 2021, led after the first nine in which he made a birdie. But Denny put up two birdies on the second nine and won five of the last seven holes to pull off the upset.

SUNDAY QUALIFYING RESULTS: 1. Will Thornburg - 75; 2. Weston Nyberg - 76; 3. Annika Hendrickson - 76; 4. Henry Buttweiler - 76; 5. Lunden Esterline - 78; 6. Will Hacker - 78; 7. Isaac Bergstrom - 78; 8. Sam Horstman - 79; 9. Bronx Esterline - 79; 10. Adam Crosby - 79; 11. Macoy Denny - 80; 12. Ehren Anderson - 81; 13. Blake Scholl - 82; 14. Ellie Sticha - 83; 15. Henry Moen - 84; 16. Ryan Rohrer - 84

WEDNESDAY QUARTERFINALS -

10TH HOLE

7:09 a.m. - Will Thornburg vs Bronx Esterline; Blake Scholl vs Lunden Esterline