Resorters golf: Top seed bows out of Men’s Executive

If you like upsets, the Men’s Executive Championship division was the one to watch Thursday.

Five of the eight matches were won by the underdog, according to the 2023 Resorters Tournament’s seeding.

The biggest shocker was 17th seed Dan Klein toppling Andrew Olson, the No. 1 seed who blistered the course with a 67 round during qualifying.

Two other stunners: The No. 31 seed, Bill Mulvahill, knocked out the No. 15 seed, Sam Pokorney; and the No. 22 seed Cory Schultz upended the No. 6 seed, Joe Sauer.

The other two upsets weren’t as dramatic: Dave Christensen, the 9th seed, defeated Andy Petersen, the No. 8 seed; and 10th seed Andrew Johnson prevailed over the No. 7 seed, Matt Norgaard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, three seeds in the top five survived – the 2017 champion Daryl Schomer, Bryant Black, and Bryan Hoops.

Klein def. Olson, 2-1

Klein won the first hole with a birdie only to lose the next to Olson’s birdie on No. 2. Olson took the lead with a par on No. 3. Both golfers halved the next two holes before Klein made birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 to regain the lead. It was short-lived, though – Olson took No. 9 with a par to tie the match at the turn.

Klein made consecutive birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 to go 2-up, but Olson battled back, taking No. 12 with a birdie to draw to within one. After halving the next two holes, Olson ran into bogey trouble on No. 15, putting Klein 2-up. Both golfers matched pars on the next two holes, which preserved Klein’s upset.

Christensen def. Petersen, 3-2

Dave Christensen chips onto the No. 1 green in the Men's Executive Championship division Thursday. He played against Andy Petersen.<br/> Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Dave Christensen and Andy Petersen battled through 16 holes filled with pars, a combined six birdies, and just three bogeys.

Both golfers won two holes on the front – Petersen with a par on No. 1 and a par on No. 9, and Christensen with a par on No. 2 and a birdie on No. 8. Christensen went out front with a birdie on No. 11, but Petersen’s birdie on the next hole squared the match.

Christensen took No. 14 with a birdie to go 1-up and was able to nail down a 3-2 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black def. O’Donnell, 5-4

In his Men's Executive match against Kerry O'Donnell, Bryant Black contemplates his options after his ball landed under a tree near the No. 1 green Thursday. Black was able to make par and win the hole.<br/> Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Black built a 3-up lead by the turn. His opponent, Kerry O’Donnell, sliced the lead to two with a birdie on No. 11, but Black kept the pressure on, taking Nos. 12, 13, and 14 with a birdie, par, birdie to win it, 5-4.

Hoops def. Johnson, 6-4

Bryan Hoops was on a par roll against Dan Johnson. Hoops hit nothing but pars on the first nine holes. Along the way, he won 5-holes and didn’t lose any. It took an eagle for Johnson to get his first win. It happened on the par-4 10th hole.

Johnson made birdie on No. 11, but so did Johnson. Hoops continued his roll by going birdie, par, birdie on the next three holes to wrap up a 5-4 win.

On the day, Hoops was 2-under-par after 14 holes.

Mulvahill def. Pokorney, 1-up

A day after Mulvahill, the 31st seed, the winner of the last five Resorters Men’s Executive champion, Troy Johnson, Mulvahill pulled off another underdog feat. This time it was against the 15th-seed, Sam Pokorney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulvahill took an early lead with birdies on Nos. 3 and 4 and added another birdie win on the 6th hole to go 3-up, a lead he held at the turn.

Mulvahill ran into trouble on the par-5 12th hole and ended up with a double-bogey. He quickly recovered by matching Pokorney’s par on No. 13. Both men had to settle for bogeys on the 14th hole. Mulvahill took No. 15 with a par to go 3-up, but Pokorney refused to give up, winning Nos. 16 with a birdie and 17 with a par to get within one. Mulvahill was able to make par on No. 18 to wrap up a 1-up win.

Johnson def. Norgaard, 6-4

Matt Norgaard chips from the fringe of the No. 3 green Thursday in the Men's Executive Championship division Thursday afternoon. He played against Andrew Johnson.<br/> Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Johnson never trailed against Norgaard. He won four holes on the front with pars on Nos. 2 and 3, a birdie on No. 6, and another par on No. 7, and carried a 4-up lead into the back nine.

Things didn’t get any better for Norgaard after the turn. Johnson’s birdie on No. 10 put him 5-up. Norgaard won just one hole, a birdie on No. 12, and the match ended when Johnson won both 13 and 14, going par, birdie to ice the win.

Schomer def. Klein, 2-1

Schomer held on to a 1-up lead for most of the front nine. He did it with birdie wins on Nos. 1 and 6, and a par win on No. 4. Klein, meanwhile, won Nos. 3 and 5 with birdies.

Klein stole the lead with wins on No. 10 and 11 with a par, birdie. Schomer tied it up with a par win on No. 13 and held tough the rest of the way to notch a 2-1 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schultz def. Sauer, 1-up

Schultz drew first blood with a birdie on No. 1 and added a par win on No. 4. Sauer recovered with a par win on the next hole, but Schultz struck back with a par on No. 7 and a birdie on No. 8 to go 3-up. Sauer won the 9th hole and trailed by two at the turn.

Sauer won No. 10 with a par and then came through with a birdie on the 13th hole to tie the match. Schultz drilled a birdie on No. 14 to take a slim lead that held up; they both shot nothing but pars on the next four holes, which gave Schultz the victory.

Andrew Olson chips on to the No. 1 green in his Men's Executive Championship match against Dan Klein Thursday. Andrew Olson / Alexandria Echo Press

MEN’S EXECUTIVE PAIRINGS, QUARTER-FINALS, FRIDAY, AUG. 4 - 1ST TEE

1:30 p.m. Dan Klein vs. Dave Christensen; Bryant Black vs. Bryan Hoops.