Tuesday, August 1

Sports

Resorters golf: Todd Norgart takes top seed in Men's Regular division

Five players finished the qualifying round under par.

NorgartTodd.jpg
Todd Norgart
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 6:44 PM

Five golfers finished below par in the Men’s Regular division qualifying round on Sunday, led by Todd Norgart’s round of 69 (3-under par).

Norgart birdied the 2nd, 5th, 10th, and 12th holes in his qualifying round.

He’s earned the medalist honor and the top seed heading into the match play bracket.

A trio of players finished tied at 2-under par, Mac Cranmer, Drew Swedberg, and Luke Resler.

Cranmer birdied the 5th, 10th, 11th, 14th, and 15th holes on Sunday while birdied holes 6 through 8, along with 11 and 12.

Resler birdied holes 2, 6, 9, 12, and 13.

Cranmer will be the No. 2 seed in the match play bracket, while Swedberg will be the No. 3 seed, and Resler will be the No. 4 seed.

David Kvasager also finished under par (1-under, 71). Kvasager birdied holes 7, 10, 14, and 17 in the qualifying round. He’s the No. 5 seed in the bracket.

Rounding out the top eight seeds, Jack Cummings, Kendell Banyai, and Chase Triebenbach all had a round of even par (72).

Cummings birdied holes 6, 8, 12, and 13, while Banyai birdied holes 2, 7, 13, 14, and 16, and Triebenbach birdied holes 2, 9, and 12.

Cummings is the No. 6 seed, while Banyai is the No. 7 seed, and Triebenbach is the No. 8 seed.

MEN’S REGULAR 1ST FLIGHT QUALIFIERS - 1. Todd Norgart, 69; 2. Mac Cranmer, 70; 3. Drew Swedberg, 70; 4. Luke Resler, 70; 5. David Kvasager, 71; 6. Jack Cummings, 72; 7. Kendell Banyai, 72; 8. Chase Triebenbach, 72; 9. Ryan Holzer, 73; 10. Dan Cecka, 74; 11. Parker Bowden, 75; 12. Max Coatta, 75; 13. Carter Kranz, 75; 14. Kyle Schumer, 75; 15. Tyler Bloedorn, 75; 16. Jordan Krulik, 76

MEN’S REGULAR 1ST FLIGHT WEDNESDAY TEE TIMES -

1ST TEE -

9:06 - Todd Norgart vs. Jordan Krulik; Chase Triebenbach vs. Ryan Holzer

9:15 - Luke Resler vs. Carter Kranz; David Kvasager vs. Max Coatta

10TH TEE -

9:06 - Mac Cranmer vs. Tyler Bloedorn; Kendell Banyai vs. Dan Cecka

9:15 - Drew Swedberg vs. Kyle Schumer; Jack Cummings vs. Parker Bowden

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area.
