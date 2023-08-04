Resorters golf: Swedberg stands out ahead of Men's Regular semifinals

In the Men’s Regular division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament, the No. 3 seed Drew Swedberg, an Alexandria alum, has won both of his top-flight matches plays with five holes to spare and is the only top-four seed left in the Resorters Men’s Regular division.

Two other top seeds fell during quarterfinal play on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after carding some costly bogeys. And the flight’s lowest qualifier continues to upset the field.

Krulic def. Triebenbach, 3-2

Jordan Krulic looks at his tee shot during a quarterfinal match in the Men's Regular division on Aug. 3, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 16 seed Jordan Krulic pulled off a second straight upset after he jumped out to an early lead with the help of two birdies against the No. 8 seed Chase Triebenbach of Osakis.

Triebenbach fell four holes behind on the front nine after posting a bogey and double bogey on holes 8 and 9, respectively. He pulled two holes back with birdies on holes 10 and 12 but couldn’t make up enough ground in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coatta def. Resler, 3-2

Max Coatta looks at his opening tee shot on the 1st hole at Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 3, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 12 seed Max Coatta also double-dipped in the upset bowl by taking down the No. 4 seed Luke Resler.

The pair each snagged two birdies on the front nine and entered the back half dead-even. The pair added another birdie each, but a couple of costly bogeys from Resler sent Coatta onto the semifinals.

Coatta won three of the first four holes on the back nine and held on from there.

Banyai def. Cranmer, 2-1

Kendell Banyai hits his tee shot towards the 1st hole at Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 3, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 7 seed Kendell Banyai carded four birdies en route to an upset victory over the No. 2 seed Mac Cranmer.

Cranmer was able to tally three birdies himself but succumbed to a couple of costly bogeys, most notably one on hole 16, which gave Banyai the two-hole lead and a path to the next round.

Banyai led 1-up for most of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swedberg def. Bowden, 6-5

After a dominant display in his quarterfinal match against the No.11 seed Parker Bowden.

Drew Swedberg is the only top-four seed to make it to Friday’s semifinals.

Swedberg started the day off hot with two straight birdies and finished the day with three total.

His victory was highlighted by an eagle on hole 12, and he didn’t lose a single hole. Bowden was able to match Swedberg’s birdie on hole 1.

Swedberg won holes 2, 4, and 6, along with the first three holes on the back nine.

Resorters Golf







FRIDAY’S SEMIFINALS -

1ST HOLE