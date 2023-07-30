Resorters golf: Steady play leads Jeff Sorenson to Pro-Am win

ALEXANDRIA - Much like he did in 2018 , Jeff Sorenson played a stellar and steady round of golf to win the Windsor-Prairie Pro-Am title at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club.

In his bogey-free round on Saturday, July 29, 2023, Sorenson carded one eagle, two birdies, and 15 pars to win the pro-am with a score of 68 (4-under par).

"I've been playing pretty good as of late but have barely missed on earning some wins," Sorenson said.

Sorenson (playing out of The Minikahda Club) started his round on Hole 6 and parred the first four holes. He then got under par with birdies on the par 4 10th and par 5 14th, along with an eagle on the par 5 12th.

From there, Sorenson navigated the course at 4-under par to win the pro-am.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was kind of tricky; there was some wind up there," Sorenson said. "But I made a couple of nice par saves in the last few holes, especially holes 2 and 4. I just hung in there and said, 'Alright, let's play bogey-free golf."

Joe Bigger had the next-best score as he shot a round of 69 to come within one stroke of the 2021 Minnesota PGA Player of the Year and to finish as the low-Amateur.

Bigger carded one eagle (the 11th hole) and three birdies (the 6th, 8th, and 12th hole) while parring 12 other holes.

Minnewaska Golf Club head professional Casey Vangsness finished second amongst the professionals with a round of 70.

Vangsness birdied five holes (1st, 11th, 12th, 14th, and 18th hole) and parred 10 holes.

Minnewaska Golf Club head professional Casey Vangnsness watches his tee shot at the No. 1 hole at Alexandria Golf Club during the 2023 Resorters Pro-Am on July 29, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Max Thrune came in second place amongst amateurs with a round of 70.

Thrune birdied the second, sixth, and ninth holes and parred 14 holes while having just one bogey on his card.

The temperature sat in the high 70s, but the wind did play a bit of a factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were a lot of holes that were a good one club wind, and it was a little shifty," Sorenson. "Sometimes it's hard to tell if the wind is coming out of the north or the northwest. There were some holes where that made it tougher, but some holes where it helped you."

Sorenson said that he expects the greens to be faster for the players as the week goes on.

"The course is in good condition," Sorenson said. "The green speed was great but a little slower than what we've seen before. They were in fairly good shape, and it should be a fun week for the guys playing in the tournament."

Sorenson has played for a total of 20 years at the Resorters and has made it a tradition to come back and play at the course during the tournament.

"Well, one of our one of our amateur teammates has a cabin on Sauk Lake, and one of our dear friends, who passed away 10 years ago, had a cabin on Lobster Lake, so we (his skins team) keep coming here kind of in memory of him," Sorenson said. "We've been playing it 20 years, and we've always had kind of a lower handicap, so it's been tough for the team thing, but this time, we all hit it well."

Sorenson's team won the skins title at the Pro-Am.

1 / 4: Andrew Olson hits a tee shot the 4th hole during the Pro-Am at the 2023 Resorters Tournament at Alexandria Golf Club on July 29, 2023. 2 / 4: Alexandria's Brady Swedberg putts on the No. 5 green at Alexandria Golf Club during the 2023 Resorters Pro-Am on July 29, 2023. 3 / 4: Jon Empanger launches a tee shot down the No. 5 hole at Alexandria Golf Club during the 2023 Resorters Pro-Am on July 29, 2023. 4 / 4: Geneva Golf Club, Director of Golf Grant Hanson, hits a tee shot down the No. 1 fairway during the 2023 Resorters Pro-Am at Alexandria Golf Club on July 29, 2023.

2023 WINDSOR-PRAIRIE PRO-AM AT THE RESORTERS

PROFESSIONAL LOW GROSS TOP 10 - 1. Jeff Sorenson, 68; 2. Casey Vangsness, 70; T3. Chris Bergen, 71; T3. Don Berry, 71; 5. Blake Bloedorn, 72; T6. Brady Swedberg, 73; T6. Aaron Jacobson, 73; 8. Grant Hanson, 74; T9. Lisa Grimes, 75; T9. George Smith, 75; T9. Chris Sholts, 75

AMATEUR LOW GROSS TOP 10 - 1. Joe Bigger, 69; 2. Max Thrune, 70; T3. Madi Hicks, 71; T3. Cora Larson, 71; T3. Jeremy Decko, 71; T3. Lukas Bigger, 71; T7. Andrew Olson, 72; T7. Jon Empanger, 71