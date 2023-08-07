Resorters golf: Skip Madsen takes home Grand Masters title

After his championship win on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, Skip Madsen asked for a copy of the paper. He needed it for his wife who was back home in San Diego. He’d told her he’d won.

“Prove it,” she’d said.

Well, here’s proof. Skip Madsen is the 2023 Resorters Grand Masters champion.

Madsen entered last week’s competition with a litany of titles under his belt, none that he’s more proud of than a North Dakota amateur state championship from 1980, but several years ago, he’d made a promise to himself to return to the Resorters for a crack at the Grand Masters title, a promise he kept, despite a busy schedule at the private bank he runs back in California.

“Oh man, I had a hard time getting up here,” Madsen said. “I was making deals left and right because I know the window (to keep playing golf well) closes fast. It gets harder and harder as time goes on. Like Charles Barkley says, ‘No one beats Father Time.’”

And with that reality, Madsen is unsure if he’ll be back next year to defend his title, but he’s grateful to have been in Alexandria this past weekend.

“It’s a privilege to be here,” Madsen said. “The main reason I come up here is the people, oh the people. There’s nothing like this in the country. I’ve been all over the place, and there’s nothing like this. This is a gift.”

Madsen has made it a habit of sending letters to the courses and staff of the tournaments he plays in to show his appreciation. His letter to the Alexandria Golf Course from a while back was posted in the pro shop.

Despite his many titles and years traveling, Madsen is always learning more from golf, a game that has humbled him a time or two - a game “that will embarrass you” and forces you to “learn how to handle that.” In fact, just three years ago, he hired a PGA instructor who changed just about everything in his game.

“For six months, everyone kept saying, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ But I trusted the process,” Madsen said.

He didn’t share the secrets of what he’d learned from the instructor, but whatever they were, they seem to be working as he heads back to California with another title under his belt.

Madsen def. Golden, 4-3

Michael Golden gets ready for a tee shot during the Grand Masters Championship at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 5, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The Grand Masters final featured the top two seeds, with Madsen, the qualifying medalist, as the the No. 1 seed and Michael Golden, the defending champion, as the No. 2 seed. The defending champion scored first by knocking in a par on hole 3, but Madsen tied the match up on the next hole and claimed the lead with a birdie on hole 5. Madsen shot pars for the rest of the round and, in doing so, was able to win three more holes and the championship by hole 15.

Madsen was the top seed in the bracket posting a two-day qualifying round total of 158 (14-over par).

After an opening round bye, Madsen defeated the No. 5 seed Clayton Pike, 9-7, in the semifinals on Aug. 3, 2023.