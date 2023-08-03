Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Resorters golf: Skip Madsen locks up top seed in Grand Masters division

Skip Madsen is the medalist for the Grand Masters division.

1Skip Madsen 9357.jpg
Skip Madsen lines up on the No. 11 green during a Grand Masters qualifying round at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 2, 2023. Madsen finished as the medalist in the division.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:00 PM

The Grand Masters division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament is through the qualifying rounds, and Skip Madsen has finished as the medalist.

Madsen posted a two-day qualifying total of 158 (14-over par). His two days included three birdies and 19 pars. He shot a round of 78 in Wednesday’s qualifier.

Madsen has a bye to begin the match play portion of the tournament.

Michael Golden is the defending champion and used his automatic qualification to be the No. 2 seed.

Rounding out the top three seed is Dave Harris, who finished the two-day qualifying round with a total of 167 (23-over par)

TOTAL QUALIFYING RESULTS - 1. Skip Madsen, 80 78 - 158; 2. Michael Golden, defending champ; 3. Dave Harris, 84 83 - 167; 4. William Douglas, 89 89 - 178; 5, Clayton Pike, 90 90 - 180; 6. Gary Ekdahl, 87 95 - 182; 7. Gary Obele, 92 97 - 189

THURSDAY AFTERNOON TEE TIMES -

1ST TEE

BYE - Skip Madsen

12:00 - William Douglas vs. Clayton Pike

12:10 - Michael Golden vs. Gary Obele; Dave Harris vs. Gary Ekdahl

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
