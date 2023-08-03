Resorters golf: Skip Madsen locks up top seed in Grand Masters division
Skip Madsen is the medalist for the Grand Masters division.
The Grand Masters division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament is through the qualifying rounds, and Skip Madsen has finished as the medalist.
Madsen posted a two-day qualifying total of 158 (14-over par). His two days included three birdies and 19 pars. He shot a round of 78 in Wednesday’s qualifier.
Madsen has a bye to begin the match play portion of the tournament.
Michael Golden is the defending champion and used his automatic qualification to be the No. 2 seed.
Rounding out the top three seed is Dave Harris, who finished the two-day qualifying round with a total of 167 (23-over par)
TOTAL QUALIFYING RESULTS - 1. Skip Madsen, 80 78 - 158; 2. Michael Golden, defending champ; 3. Dave Harris, 84 83 - 167; 4. William Douglas, 89 89 - 178; 5, Clayton Pike, 90 90 - 180; 6. Gary Ekdahl, 87 95 - 182; 7. Gary Obele, 92 97 - 189
THURSDAY AFTERNOON TEE TIMES -
1ST TEE
BYE - Skip Madsen
12:00 - William Douglas vs. Clayton Pike
12:10 - Michael Golden vs. Gary Obele; Dave Harris vs. Gary Ekdahl
