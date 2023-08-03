Resorters golf: Seven upsets add drama to Men’s Championship division

Seven upsets, ranging from minor to major, spiced up the Men’s Championship Division opening round matches Wednesday.

Still standing are the medalist Josh Galvin of Maple Grove; the division’s 2018 runner-up Nate Adams, also of Maple Grove; the 2014 Men’s champion Jaques Wilson; and Jim Lehman, the 2009 Men’s champ and the No. 18 seed.

Here’s a look at yesterday’s matches:

Galvin def. Coatta, 3-2

It took 16 holes for Galvin to knock off Sam Coatta. The match was a hard-fought battle from the beginning. Galvin won Nos. 1 and 3 with a birdie and a par, but Coatta came back with a par win on No. 7 and then made a birdie on No. 9 to draw even.

Galvin regained the lead with a birdie on No. 11, but Coatta rallied again, with a birdie on No. 12 to tie it again. After both golfers made par on No. 13, Galvin found his footing and stormed ahead with three big wins – No. 14 with a birdie, No. 15 with a par, and No. 16 with a par to win the match 3-2.

Holtz def. Gutzmer, 3-2

Having the No. 17 seed, Jack Holz, defeat the No. 16 seed, Thomas Gutzmer isn’t exactly an upset, but Holtz would take it.

Holtz did well on the front nine building a 2-up lead by winning Nos. 3, 5, 8 and 9. Gutzmer struck for wins on Nos. 1 and 4.

Gutzmer closed the gap to one with a birdie on No. 10 but Holz came back strong, winning No. 12 with an eagle, No. 13 with a birdie, and No. 16 with a birdie. Gutzmer won just one hole – a birdie on No. 15 – during that outburst, and it wasn’t enough to stop Holtz.

Hutton def. Cox, 22 holes

In the day’s longest match, Spencer Hutton, the No. 25 seed, outlasted Kyle Cox, the No. 8 seed, in 22 holes.

Cox held a 2-up lead at the turn and surged to 4-up with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. Both golfers halved the next two holes, putting Hutton in a tough spot – down by four with four holes left.

But Hutton stunned onlookers by pulling off the comeback of the day, winning the final four holes with a birdie on No. 15, a par on No. 16, a birdie on No. 17 and another birdie on No. 18 to send the match into overtime.

Cox didn’t give up, going toe-to-toe with Hutton through three holes before Hutton put the match away with a win in four extra holes.

Wilson def. Farley, 7-5

It wasn’t Mack Farley’s day. Jaques Wilson took a 3-up lead at the turn and piled up four more wins on No. 10, 11, 12, and 13 to put a quick end to the match, 7-5.

Hamak def. Dionne, 2-up

Logan Hamak survived a back-and-forth battle against Derek Dionne to win it in 18 holes.

Dionne was 1-up at the turn, thanks to a par win on No. 2 and birdie wins on Nos. 5 and 6. Hamak, meanwhile, won two holes, a birdie on No. 3 and a par on No. 4.

Hamak tied the match with a birdie on No. 10, but Dionne’s birdie on No. 12 put him back in the lead. Hamak tied it again on the next hole with par. Both golfers halved the next three holes with pars. Hamak then put the match away by winning Nos. 17 and 18 with pars for a 2-up victory.

Meyer def. Laffen, 3-1

In another upset, No. 20 seed Ian Meyer took down the No. 13 seed, Ben Laffen.

Meyer grabbed an early lead with a birdie win on No. 1, and two more birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 put him 3-up. He closed out the front nine with a par win on No. 9 to go 4-up.

Laffen’s birdie on No. 11 drew him to within three, and he made a match out of it by winning No. 14 with birdie. Both golfers parred the next two holes before Meyer put the match away with a birdie win on No. 17.

L. Johnson def. S. Lehman, 2-1

In a match where both golfers were under-par, Lincoln Johnson carried a 2-up lead at the turn. He notched four birdies on the front to Sean Lehman’s two birdies.

Lehman made a comeback on the back, taking Nos. 10 and 11 with birdies to tie it. Johnson wasn’t rattled, however. He made a birdie on No. 12 to regain the lead and added another birdie on No. 14 to go 2-up. Lehman fought back with a birdie on No. 15, but Johnson’s par took No. 16, and he was able to match Lehman’s par on No. 17 to end the match. After 17 holes, Johnson was at 66 strokes, while Lehman was at 68.

Harris def. Broin, 19 holes

Will Harris, the No. 31 seed, pulled off the biggest upset of the division yesterday, taking down the No. 2 seed, Gunnar Broin.

Harris was in command in the early going, building a 4-up lead through nine, bolstered by birdies on Nos. 5 and 7.

Harris went 5-up with a birdie on No. 10, but then Broin staged a big comeback, winning Nos. 11 and 12 with birdies to slice the lead to three. Broin also won No. 14 and 15 with birdies and tied it with a par on No. 16. Broin forced a playoff, but Harris won the extra hole to advance.

J. Lehman def. J. Bigger, 2-1

Jim Lehman, the No. 18 seed, was able to eliminate the No. 15 seed, Joe Bigger.

Lehman led by two at the turn and added a crucial birdie on No. 10 to go 3-up. Both golfers swapped pars on the next three holes before Bigger broke through with a birdie on No. 14 to draw within two. But Bigger was only able to match Lehman’s pars on the next four holes, giving Lehman a 2-1 winner.

L. Bigger def. Feterl, 3-2

Lukas Bigger keeps rolling in the tournament. At one point, he was 5-up against Lucas Feterl, but Feterl made a furious comeback that fell just a bit short.

Bigger won four holes on the front nine, punctuated by birdies on Nos. 1 and 7. Feterl won just one hole on the front, No. 5, with a birdie.

Bigger won No. 10 and 11 with birdies to go 5-up, but Feterl wasn’t finished. He won No. 12 and 13 to get back within three. Feterl matched Bigger’s birdie on No. 14 but was unable to get any more birdies, which gave the 3-2 win to Bigger.

Jarrett def. Gish, 5-4

Nick Jarrett fell behind early but tied it up against Sklyer Gish with a birdie on No. 6 and took the lead with a birdie on No. 8.

Jarrett won No. 10 and 11 with birdies and added another birdie on No. 12 to coast to a 5-4 win.

Adams def. Fudenberg, 3-2

Nate Adam was tied with Scott Fudenberg after the first six holes and moved into the lead with a par win on No. 7 and tacked on another par win on No. 9 to go 2-up at the turn.

Adams made a birdie on No. 10 and then wowed the gallery with an eagle on No. 11 to go 4-up. Fudenberg won the next hole with a birdie but couldn’t gain traction after that. Adams prevailed 3-2.

Sauer def. Caroll, 5-4

In his match against Andy Caroll, Jon Sauer was 5-up after the first nine holes, thanks to five birdies. Sauer added another birdie on No. 11 to go 6-up and coasted to a 5-4 win. For fun, the golfers continued their match to 18 holes. Carroll ended with a stroke score of 70 compared to Sauer’s 67.

Johnson def. Bloedorn, 6-5

Davis Johnson played near-flawless golf against Zachary Bloedorn. He made seven pars and two birdies on the front and added three more birdies on the back.

Gogel def. Hamak, 3-2

In another upset, Thomas Gogel, the No. 22 seed, upended the No. 11 seed, Lance Hamak.

Thomas jumped out to a big 5-up lead after nine holes and played steady golf on the back nine to preserve a 3-2 victory.

THURSDAY TEE TIMES -

1ST TEE

1:55 - Josh Galvin vs. Jack Holtz; Spencer Hutton vs. Jacques Wilson

2:05 - Logan Hamak vs. Ian Meyer; Lincoln Johnson vs. Ryan Conn

2:15 - Will Harris vs. Jim Lehman; Lukas Bigger vs. Nick Jarrett

2:25 - Nate Adams vs. Jon Sauer; Davis Johnson vs. Thomas Gogel

