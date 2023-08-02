Resorters golf: No. 16 seed Krulik knocks off No. 1 seed Norgart in Men's Regular

With no reigning champion in the field and the top seed sent home early, the Resorters Men’s Regular division is up for grabs.

Four of the top-eight qualifiers won their matches on Wednesday, but the No. 16 seed Jordan Krulik pulled off the biggest upset of the round, taking down Todd Norgart.

Krulik def. Norgart, 1-up

The No. 16 seed Jordan Krulic knocked in five birdies during a back-and-forth match with the No. 1 seed Todd Norgart.

The match was tied after the 15th hole, but Krulik jumped ahead with a birdie on the 16th hole. He then parred the next two holes to win 1-up.

Norgart tallied three of his own birdies.

Triebenbach def. Holzer, 6-4

The No. 8 seed Chase Triebenbach won seven of the first 10 holes against the No. 9 seed Ryan Holzer.

Triebenbach scored three of his four birdies during that stretch. Holzer won his lone hole of the match with a birdie on hole 11 and added another birdie on hole 12.

Resler def. Kranz, 6-4

The No. 4 seed Luke Resler carded two birdies in his first-round victory over the No. 13 seed Carter Kranz who was able to snag two hole wins before being eliminated after hole 13.

Resler won holes 2 through 6 as well as the 9th, 12th, and 13th hole to advance to the quarterfinals.

Coatta def. Kvasager, 3-2

In one of the three upsets from the round, the No. 12 seed Max Coatta took a 4-hole advantage with him into the back nine against the No. 5 seed David Kvasager after knocking in four birdies.

Kvasager tried to make a late push by scoring consecutive birdies on holes 12, 13, and 14 but couldn’t close the gap in time.

Cranmer def. Bloedorn, 1-up

After carding a birdie and an eagle in the match’s first two holes, the No. 2 seed Mac Cranmer looked primed for an early victory over the No. 15 seed Tyler Bloedorn, but a smattering of bogeys opened the door, and it wasn’t until the final hole that Cranmer booked his spot in the quarterfinals.

Cranmer recaptured the lead on hole 18, and after they played the front nine, Cranmer won 1-up.

Banyai def. Cecka, 5-4

The No. 7 seed Kendell Banyai jumped out to an early lead over the No. 10 seed Dan Cecka and knocked in two birdies on holes 12 and 14, then added another on hole 2 to cap a start-to-finish victory and earn a place in the quarterfinals. Cecka matched the birdie on hole 12.

Banyai won holes 10, 13, and 14 to start the round and sealed the win with wins on holes 2, 4, and 5.

Swedberg def. Schumer, 6-5

The No. 3 seed Drew Swedberg tallied two birdies en route to his win over the No. 14 seed Kyle Schumer. Schumer picked up a lone-hole win on hole 2 but was eliminated shortly after.

Swedberg won holes 12, 13, 16, and 17 to start the round, and sealed the deal with wins on three of the first four holes on the front nine.

Bowden def. Cummings, 4-3

Despite falling behind after the first hole, the No. 11 seed Parker Bowden upset the No. 6 seed Jack Cummings after stringing together wins on six of seven holes in the middle of the round and jumping out to a 5-hole lead that Cummings couldn’t overcome. Bowden tallied two birdies to Cummings’ one.

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINALS -

1ST HOLE

8:12 a.m. Jordan Krulic vs Chase Triebenbach; Luke Resler vs Max Coatta